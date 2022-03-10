SOUTH FLORIDA – Whenever Kamar Bray and Alex Bray step into a boxing ring, they do so with a lot of…
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Bruce James, president of MVP Track & Field Club, issued the following statement in response to public interest…
MIRAMAR, FL – Mayor Wayne M. Messam and the City of Miramar are extending a special invitation to South Florida’s…
Candidate unveils Economic Dignity Agenda focused on affordability, homeownership, child care and opportunity for working families MIAMI — Christine…
MIAMI — Dr. Rudolph “Rudy” Moise has qualified as a candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional District, securing a place…
MIAMI — Democratic candidate Dinah J. Escarment has qualified for the ballot in Florida House District 108. This marks a…