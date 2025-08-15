Mojo Morgan Seeks Love For His New EP

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mojo Morgan, renowned member of the Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, is setting out on a new musical adventure—one that’s deeply personal, innovative, and brimming with heart. With the unveiling of his debut solo EP, Jamaica Love, scheduled for release on August 29th, Mojo Morgan is seeking his first solo reggae Grammy nomination, a landmark moment in a career already rich with accolades, artistry, and family legacy.

An Introduction to Mojo Morgan

Mojo Morgan’s name is synonymous with reggae royalty. As a member of Morgan Heritage, he has helped shape the genre, pushing its boundaries and infusing it with new energy and influences. Yet, for Mojo, the journey has always been about more than accolades; it’s about honoring heritage, family, and homeland.

With Jamaica Love, he offers listeners not just music, but a piece of his soul—a celebration of Jamaica’s rhythms, its people, and its stories.

The Making of Jamaica Love

Recorded in the heart of Jamaica and inspired by the rural landscapes and urban vibrancy of Kingston, Jamaica Love stands as a musical tapestry. Mojo Morgan set out to create a project that transcends genre boundaries, and the result is a blend that’s at once authentic and adventurous. Reggae and dancehall lay the foundation, but Mojo weaves in threads of hip-hop, country, Americana, and global rhythms, reflecting both Jamaica’s eclectic musical scene and the artist’s own expansive taste.

Many of the tracks were born from Mojo’s own experiences: memories of growing up in Jamaica’s countryside, the bright lights and bustling energy of Kingston’s streets, and the intimate, sometimes bittersweet moments shared with family and friends. Each melody is steeped in nostalgia and gratitude, creating a sonic experience that’s both groovy and reflective.

Collaborations That Cross Boundaries

Mojo Morgan’s solo debut is far from a solitary affair. The EP features an impressive roster of collaborators, each bringing their own flavor and fire to the mix. Gramps Morgan, Mojo’s brother and longtime bandmate, appears alongside other reggae icons like Popcaan, Sizzla, and Chronic Law, while Maino lends a hip-hop edge. Even more personal are the contributions from Mojo’s family members, reinforcing the project’s roots in love and legacy.

One of the standout tracks, “Make It,” features Popcaan, Peetah Morgan, Chronic Law, and Pablo YG. Produced by Mojo himself in partnership with JA For Life, and supported by YGF Records and Contractor Music, the song fuses traditional reggae with contemporary streetwise swagger. The chemistry is palpable; each artist’s verse feels like a conversation, a mutual celebration of Jamaican culture and perseverance.

Previously Released Singles: “Jamaica Love” and “Dreams”

Among the EP’s highlights are the previously released singles “Jamaica Love” and “Dreams.” “Jamaica Love” is a heartfelt anthem paying tribute to the island’s enduring spirit. Mojo’s rich baritone floats over sun-soaked rhythms, painting images of lush landscapes, warm people, and a culture that pulses with energy. The song is both a personal love letter and a universal invitation—listeners are urged to fall in love with Jamaica’s beauty, resilience, and charm.

“Dreams,” the latest single, is a genre-bending track co-produced by Rowan “Droptop” Melhado. Marrying reggae’s roots with the edge of rock and a dose of inspirational energy, the song galvanizes listeners to pursue their ambitions, no matter the odds. Mojo’s voice is uplifting, filled with hope and determination, and the production is crisp—each guitar riff and drumbeat a testament to the fusion at the heart of the project.

Honoring Family, Legacy, and Loss

Perhaps the most poignant aspect of Jamaica Love is its dedication to family. Mojo Morgan describes the EP as a deeply personal project, one that honors his homeland, pays tribute to the Morgan Heritage legacy, and memorializes his late brother and bandmate, Peetah Morgan. The loss of Peetah—a beloved figure in the reggae world—has left a void, not just within the Morgan family, but across the global reggae community.

Through each song, Mojo channels his grief into creativity, turning sorrow into strength. He remembers moments shared on stage and in the studio, the laughter and the lessons, and by inviting family members to contribute, he keeps the spirit of unity alive. The EP is a living memorial, a testament to the power of music to heal and connect.

Production and Creative Partnerships

The production of Jamaica Love is a collaborative endeavor. Mojo Morgan and JA For Life take the lead on “Make It,” while Rowan “Droptop” Melhado co-produces “Dreams,” adding a fresh perspective and technical prowess. The involvement of YGF Records and Contractor Music ensures that the sound is both polished and rooted in contemporary reggae trends.

Mojo’s hands-on approach to production reflects his vision: a project that’s not just a collection of songs, but an immersive experience. He pays close attention to detail, from the drum patterns to the lyrical content, always striving for authenticity. The result is an EP that feels cohesive yet eclectic, each track contributing to a greater narrative.

The Road to the Reggae Grammy

With Jamaica Love, Mojo Morgan is not only sharing his art but seeking recognition on the world stage. The pursuit of his first solo reggae Grammy nomination marks a significant milestone. For an artist whose career has largely been spent in the company of family and bandmates, stepping out solo is both exciting and daunting.

Yet, Mojo is not alone—he’s backed by a community of musicians, producers, and fans who believe in his vision. The innovative fusion of sounds, the heartfelt storytelling, and the celebration of Jamaican identity all position Jamaica Love as a strong contender. The EP’s release on August 29th will likely spark conversation and acclaim, further cementing Mojo’s status as a leading voice in contemporary reggae.

The Significance of “Jamaica Love”

What sets Jamaica Love apart is its scope and sincerity. It’s more than reggae; it’s a journey through multiple musical landscapes, united by Mojo Morgan’s distinctive voice and vision. The collaborations span generations and genres, from dancehall titans to hip-hop emcees, all converging in celebration of Jamaica’s vibrant culture.

Listeners can expect songs that are both danceable and introspective—music to move the body and stir the soul. Themes of love, hope, perseverance, and unity run throughout, inviting reflection as well as celebration. Mojo’s ability to blend genres without losing authenticity is a testament to his artistry, and the EP stands as a blueprint for the future of reggae.

Looking Ahead

As the release date approaches, anticipation is building. Mojo Morgan’s journey is one of reinvention and remembrance, of pushing boundaries while honoring roots. Whether or not the Grammy nomination materializes, Jamaica Love is already a triumph—a statement of resilience, creativity, and unity.

For fans old and new, the EP offers a chance to witness an artist in full bloom, drawing inspiration from the past and forging ahead into uncharted territory. Jamaica Love is not just an album; it’s an invitation to celebrate Jamaica, family, and the universal power of music.

In Mojo Morgan’s own words, the project is “a deeply personal reflection of my love for my homeland, my family legacy, and the memory of my late brother, Peetah Morgan.” With this in mind, listeners are sure to find not only great music, but also a story—one that resonates across oceans and generations.