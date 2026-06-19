Jamaica Diaspora Conference Draws Record Turnout

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — More than 1,000 participants from 15 countries gathered at the Montego Bay Convention Centre for the 11th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference. Organizers say this record turnout signals strong global support for Jamaica’s national development agenda.

Earl Jarrett, conference chair and chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group, said the oversubscribed conference reflects the diaspora’s sustained interest in partnering with Jamaica. He also emphasized collaboration on economic growth, resilience and nation building.

“The level of attendance and the importance attached to this Jamaica Diaspora Conference sends a loud and clear message to the world that the Jamaican diaspora is committed to the development of our country,” Jarrett said during the June 16 opening ceremony. “This is an apt demonstration of the fact that Jamaicans, at home and abroad, are proud of our strong heritage and we stand united in raising the flag of Jamaica high for all to see,” he said.

Held under the theme “Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica,” the conference brought together diaspora members, government representatives, private-sector leaders, academics and civil society stakeholders for discussions on strengthening Jamaica’s resilience and long-term development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade convened the event in partnership with The Jamaica National Group as conference chair. In addition, legacy partners, government ministries, departments and agencies, and diaspora representatives contributed to the event.

The biennial conference remains Jamaica’s leading platform for engaging its global community in the country’s growth and future development.

Jarrett said the conference continues to deepen connections among Jamaicans worldwide. It also creates new opportunities for collaboration.

“The conference is a gathering that is focused on the possibilities for Jamaica. The network of Jamaicans is strong and getting even stronger through this event,” Jarrett said.

Uniting Jamaicans From Around the World

Opposition Leader Mark Golding also pointed to the strong turnout as evidence of the conference’s importance in uniting Jamaicans around the world to support nation building.

Golding described Jamaicans overseas as central to the country’s economic and social stability.

“You are the most important source of Jamaica’s foreign exchange supply, with higher net foreign exchange earnings than any other source,” Golding said. “The fact that you are here today indicates that you wish to be part of the national development of Jamaica, and it is for us as leaders to find and create opportunities for you to play your part to the fullest.”

In addition, Golding also urged greater inclusion of diaspora expertise in national decision-making, including service on public boards.

“I know, for example, that public boards would benefit by your participation, and I would encourage mechanisms to be established to facilitate your presence and participation on public boards in the country,” he said. “There are over 100 of them, and they cover a wide array of very important activities. This is where you can contribute to the governance of the nation.”

Golding also cited continuing recovery needs in communities affected by Hurricane Melissa and called for renewed focus on restoring livelihoods.

“Our priorities must be to restore the lives and livelihoods of those who are still suffering from that hurricane,” he said.

The conference continues through June 18 with panel discussions and networking sessions. These aim at strengthening partnerships and harnessing diaspora expertise to support Jamaica’s development goals.