Entertainment

Rebel Salute Makes Historic U.S. Debut In Miramar

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
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Rebel Salute Makes Historic U.S. Debut In Miramar

Rebel Salute Makes Historic U.S. Debut In MiramarMIRAMAR – Rebel Salute, one of the Caribbean’s most respected and culturally rich reggae festivals, will make its historic United States debut at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, this marks the first time the internationally acclaimed event will be staged outside of Jamaica.

“This is a proud and historic moment for the City of Miramar as we welcome Rebel Salute to the United States for the very first time,” said Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers.

“We are excited to showcase our vibrant community while celebrating reggae music, culture, and the positive values that this festival represents.”

Globally recognized as a premier reggae experience, Rebel Salute is celebrated for its commitment to “good, clean, and positive” entertainment.

The festival will feature an impressive lineup including Maxi Priest, Tony Rebel, Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, Mikey Spice, Louie Culture, Chalice, and Rebel Clan. In addition, there will be an electrifying Dubplate Showcase.

Beyond music, attendees will enjoy a full cultural experience. There will be a vegetarian and vegan food village. Natural juices will be available.

Guests can browse Jamaican arts and crafts. Wellness products will also be offered. The event will feature the signature Herb Curb.

The event upholds its longstanding values rooted in health-conscious living and Rastafarian principles. Therefore, it offers a safe, family-friendly environment with conscious messaging.

Rebel Salute 2026 Florida is expected to draw thousands of attendees from the United States and the Caribbean. It will further solidify its reputation as a world-class reggae event.

Rebel Salute - Florida

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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