Jamaica expands health infrastructure, workforce, Tufton says

WASHINGTON — Jamaica is expanding and rehabilitating its health infrastructure, with new hospitals, upgraded facilities and 10 health centers in development. Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton said this on Monday.

Speaking at the 63rd Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization in Washington, Tufton said the investments are part of a broader effort to strengthen Jamaica’s health system. Additionally, they aim to improve access to specialty and primary care.

Major projects include the rehabilitation of Cornwall Regional Hospital, construction of a new pediatric and adolescent hospital, and development of an acute-care and diagnostic wing at Spanish Town Hospital.

“These investments will expand bed capacity and strengthen Jamaica’s ability to provide advanced diagnostic and specialist care,” Tufton told the regional health meeting.

At the primary-care level, 10 new health centers are in various stages of completion. Tufton said the larger, better-equipped facilities are intended to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care closer to communities.

Tufton also pointed to gains in Jamaica’s medical workforce following the launch of the country’s Physician Workforce Model in 2023.

Physician staffing has increased 45% in primary care and 17% in secondary care, he said. The number of specialists working in Jamaica’s hospitals has risen more than 20%.

Climate-resilient rebuilding

Jamaica is also building greater climate resilience into its health infrastructure, particularly in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, Tufton said.

A total of 105 health centers in five affected parishes are being renovated or rebuilt to Smart Health Facilities standards. Some are also being expanded under the country’s Primary Health Care Reform program.

The work is designed not only to restore damaged facilities but also to help the health system withstand future climate-related emergencies, he said.

Tufton also reported progress toward eliminating communicable diseases. He noted that Jamaica has achieved and sustained validation for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis.

Child and maternal health gains

The minister cited immunization and maternal and child health gains as further evidence of progress in the sector.

In 2025, Jamaica recorded immunization coverage above 95% for BCG, polio 3, DPT 3, Hib 3 and hepatitis B 3. MMR coverage reached 93%.

In 2024, Jamaica met the Sustainable Development Goal target for neonatal mortality, recording 11.1 deaths per 1,000 live births. The under-5 mortality rate was 15.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, also below the SDG target.

Maternal mortality has also declined consistently since 2022, Tufton said.

He credited national investment and regional cooperation for the gains. He thanked PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, the PAHO Jamaica Country Office and other partners for their technical assistance.

Looking ahead, Tufton said Jamaica will focus on strengthening primary health care and expanding its specialist workforce. In addition, the country will address noncommunicable diseases, accelerate digital transformation, improve health security and build resilient infrastructure.