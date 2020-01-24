Jamaica Tourist Board Sponsored Rebel Salute Delights Reggae Music Enthusiasts

Jamaica Tourist Board Hails Event Organizers for Their Preservation of Reggae

Ocho Rios, Jamaica – The 27th staging of Rebel Salute is being hailed as a resounding success.

Approximately 20,000 local and international fans attended the two-day festival, billed as The People’s Show, at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was among the sponsors of the festival which for nearly three decades has made a significant contribution towards the preservation of reggae music.

One the major highlights of this year’s show was the Dub Plate Display on Saturday night, featuring one of the pioneers in Jamaica’s sound system arena, Jack Scorpio, alongside Dynamq, aka the Sudanese Child/River Nile Crocodile, a multi-award-winning sound clash selector from South Sudan, Africa.

In an out-of-the-box moment, both selectors showcased their skills playing their “dubplates” in a clashlike atmosphere, which left the reggae music fans wanting more.