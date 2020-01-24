By January 23, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Tourist Board Sponsored Rebel Salute Delights Reggae Music Enthusiasts

Jamaica Tourist Board Sponsored Rebel Salute Delights Reggae Music Enthusiasts

Camile Glenister, Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing at the JTB (left) and Safi James-Barrow, Destination Marketing Manager at the JTB pose with festival principal Tony Rebel

Jamaica Tourist Board Hails Event Organizers for Their Preservation of Reggae

 Ocho Rios, Jamaica – The 27th staging of Rebel Salute is being hailed as a resounding success.

Approximately 20,000 local and international fans attended the two-day festival, billed as The People’s Show, at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was among the sponsors of the festival which for nearly three decades has made a significant contribution towards the preservation of reggae music.

Beenie Man and Queen Ifrica were among the acts delivering stellar performances at Rebel Salute 2020

Beenie Man and Queen Ifrica were among the acts delivering stellar performances at Rebel Salute 2020

One the major highlights of this year’s show was the Dub Plate Display on Saturday night, featuring one of the pioneers in Jamaica’s sound system arena, Jack Scorpio, alongside Dynamq, aka the Sudanese Child/River Nile Crocodile, a multi-award-winning sound clash selector from South Sudan, Africa.

In an out-of-the-box moment, both selectors showcased their skills playing their “dubplates” in a clashlike atmosphere, which left the reggae music fans wanting more.

Bobi Wine at Rebel Salute 2020

Ugandan politician and pop star Bobi Wine made a return to the stage of Rebel Salute. Wine, now the Leader of the Opposition in Uganda and selected for the TIME 100 next list, thrilled fans on Friday, January 17.

Please like & share:
Posted in: Entertainment
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: