Experience A Taste of Bahamian Culture at “The Essence of The Bahamas Festival”

First Annual Essence of The Bahamas Festival set for South Florida on July 28th

MIAMI – South Floridians will be able to experience The Islands Of The Bahamas up close and personal when the first Annual, “The Essence of The Bahamas Festival”, brings the culture of The Bahamas to Overtown, Miami on Saturday, July 28th.

The Festival is scheduled to be an all-day event, featuring all things Bahamian.

World class musical entertainers, Fire Dance, Bahamian Gospel, Bahamian fashions featuring models of ALL SIZES, and jewelry by Bahamian Chevette Williamson – incorporating the indigenous products of The Bahamas, such as coconuts, conch shell, driftwood Poinciana seeds and bay beans – are only a few of the authentic Bahamian experiences on tap for the Essence of The Bahamas Festival.

Also, highly anticipated is the booth that will showcase one of a kind items by Estre’jha Designs, exceptional Bahamian shoe and bag designers. Music will be provided by “Tingum Dem” Band; Junkanoo Entertainment Group will provide the country’s signature sounds and Bahamian international entertainers, Geno D and Novie will be the event’s headliners.

The Festival will bring a conclusion to the month long (July 10th) Bahamas Independence celebrations of the Bahamian diaspora in South Florida. It is a paid event that is open to the public and will take place at the Bahamian Connection Village, 4490/4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, 12 noon through 12 a.m.

Conch Pearl Entertainment 242 organized the event that is being touted as the most ambitious Bahamian event of its type to take place in South Florida.

They have said of the event that the name tells it all and, that attendees can fully expect to experience the true “essence – soul” that makes The Islands Of The Bahamas, the destination that it is, with a rich, unique culture that defies imitation.

No Bahamian festival will be complete without the authentic cuisine of The Bahamas and therefore the many food vendors will include, “Island Boyz Conch Shack,”, East of Miami, Restaurant, and even Father and Son’s Smoke Bar-b-que.

In addition to food vendors, there will be lots of desert vendors such as Shondra’s bakery, with authentic Bahamian delights including the country’s signature desert of Guava Duff, but also Bennie Cake and other Bahamian sweet treats. Caribbean Lighthouse International, the rum cake, souvenir and Junkanoo Factory is also expected to be at the Festival as will be the Bahama Booze Tropical Sippys and Alpine Fruit Ice.

The Consul General of The Bahamas to Florida, Mrs. Linda Mackey, will officially open the event and Fruit of The Spirit Ministries, a Bahamian led church in West Park, Florida, organized the gospel segment of the Festival which will showcase well known Bahamian gospel artist, Simeon Outten.

The Festival is expected to provide entertainment and fun for persons of all ages and tickets are currently on sale, but will also be available at the gate (N.B. After 6 p.m. on Saturday, the ticket price will increase by $10.00 at the gate).

Advance tickets may be purchased at the Bahamian Connection Restaurant, 4490 NW. 2nd Ave. Miami, FL; The Bahamas Tourist Office, 1200 S. Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL; East of Miami, 6301 NW 6th Ave., Miami Florida or Conch Pearl’s office at 7491 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill Florida.

On July 10th, The Commonwealth of The Bahamas celebrated its 45th anniversary of Independence and Bahamians in the South Florida community have been celebrating month long with a Picnic, July 7th; an Ecumenical Service, July 15th and a Scholarship Gala, July 21st.

See also: Bahamas 45th Anniversary of Independence Celebrated in South Florida

For more information on The Essence of The Bahamas, call Conch Pearl Entertainment 242 at at 305-896-4568 U.S. or 242-477-3433 Bahamas.