Caribbean American Elected Officials

SOUTH FLORIDA – Elected officials in South Florida of Caribbean-American descent are represented in a many cities across South Florida.

As the Caribbean-American population continues to grow and become many have become more political savvy, and want to make a difference in the communities they reside.

Listed below are the various elected officials represented in South Florida:

City of Miramar

2300 Civic Center Place

Miramar, Florida 33025

(954) 602-3000

www.ci.miramar.fl.us

Elected Officials:

Mayor: Wayne M. Messam

Vice Mayor, Yvette Colbourne

Commissioner Winston F. Barnes

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers

Commissioner Darline Riggs

City of Lauderdale Lakes

4300 NW 36th St.

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

(954)535-2730

www.lauderdalelakes.org

Elected Official(s):

Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers

Broward County

115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 411

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-357-7009

www.broward.org/Commission/District9/Pages/Default.aspx

Elected Official:

Commissioner Dale V. C. Holness

City of Sunrise

10770 West Oakland Park Boulevard

Sunrise, FL 33351

954-746-3250

Elected Official:

Commissioner Mark A. Douglas

City of Tamarac

7525 NW 88th Ave

Tamarac, FL 33321

954-597-3500

Elected Official:

Commissioner Marlon Bolton

Town of Pembroke Park

3150 SW 52nd Ave.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

954-966-4600

Fax 954-966-5186

Elected Official:

Mayor Ashira Mohammed

City of North Miami Beach

17011 NE 19th Ave.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 948-2986

Fax (305) 787-6036

www.ci.north-miami-beach.fl.us

Elected Official:

Councilman Frantz Pierre

City of North Miami

776 NE 125th St.

North Miami, FL 33161

(305) 893-6511

www.northmiamifl.gov

Elected Officials:

Mayor Dr. Smith Joseph

Councilwoman Marie Steril

Miami-Dade County

Stephen P. Clark Center

111 N.W. 1st Street, Suite 220

Miami, Florida 33128

305-375-4833 or 305-694-2779

Elected Official:

Chairman Jean Monestime

Florida House of Representatives

210 House Office Building

402 South Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300

General Inquiries: (850) 488-1157

Elected Official:

Rep. Barrington Russell