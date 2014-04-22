Caribbean American Elected Officials
SOUTH FLORIDA – Elected officials in South Florida of Caribbean-American descent are represented in a many cities across South Florida.
As the Caribbean-American population continues to grow and become many have become more political savvy, and want to make a difference in the communities they reside.
Listed below are the various elected officials represented in South Florida:
City of Miramar
2300 Civic Center Place
Miramar, Florida 33025
(954) 602-3000
www.ci.miramar.fl.us
Elected Officials:
Mayor: Wayne M. Messam
Vice Mayor, Yvette Colbourne
Commissioner Winston F. Barnes
Commissioner Maxwell Chambers
Commissioner Darline Riggs
City of Lauderdale Lakes
4300 NW 36th St.
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
(954)535-2730
www.lauderdalelakes.org
Elected Official(s):
Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers
Broward County
115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 411
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-357-7009
www.broward.org/Commission/District9/Pages/Default.aspx
Elected Official:
Commissioner Dale V. C. Holness
City of Sunrise
10770 West Oakland Park Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351
954-746-3250
Elected Official:
Commissioner Mark A. Douglas
City of Tamarac
7525 NW 88th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321
954-597-3500
Elected Official:
Commissioner Marlon Bolton
Town of Pembroke Park
3150 SW 52nd Ave.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
954-966-4600
Fax 954-966-5186
Elected Official:
Mayor Ashira Mohammed
City of North Miami Beach
17011 NE 19th Ave.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 948-2986
Fax (305) 787-6036
www.ci.north-miami-beach.fl.us
Elected Official:
Councilman Frantz Pierre
City of North Miami
776 NE 125th St.
North Miami, FL 33161
(305) 893-6511
www.northmiamifl.gov
Elected Officials:
Mayor Dr. Smith Joseph
Councilwoman Marie Steril
Miami-Dade County
Stephen P. Clark Center
111 N.W. 1st Street, Suite 220
Miami, Florida 33128
305-375-4833 or 305-694-2779
Elected Official:
Chairman Jean Monestime
Florida House of Representatives
210 House Office Building
402 South Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300
General Inquiries: (850) 488-1157
Elected Official:
Rep. Barrington Russell
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.