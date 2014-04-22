Caribbean American Elected Officials

SOUTH FLORIDA – Elected officials in South Florida of Caribbean-American descent are represented in a many cities across South Florida.

As the Caribbean-American population continues to grow and become many have become more political savvy, and want to make a difference in the communities they reside.

Listed below are the various elected officials represented in South Florida:

City of Miramar
2300 Civic Center Place
Miramar, Florida 33025
(954) 602-3000
www.ci.miramar.fl.us

Elected Officials:

Mayor Wayne Messam

Mayor: Wayne M. Messam

Vice Mayor, Yvette Colbourne

Commissioner Winston F. Barnes

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers

Commissioner Darline Riggs

 

 

City of Lauderdale Lakes
4300 NW 36th St.
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
(954)535-2730
www.lauderdalelakes.org

Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers

Elected Official(s):

Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broward County
115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 411
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-357-7009
www.broward.org/Commission/District9/Pages/Default.aspx

Commissioner Dale Holness

Elected Official:

Commissioner Dale V. C. Holness

 

 

 

 

 

City of Sunrise
10770 West Oakland Park Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351
954-746-3250

Commissioner Mark A. Douglas

Elected Official:

Commissioner Mark A. Douglas

 

 

 

 

 

 

City of  Tamarac
7525 NW 88th Ave
Tamarac, FL 33321
954-597-3500

Elected Official:

Commissioner Marlon Bolton

 

Town of Pembroke Park
3150 SW 52nd Ave.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
954-966-4600
Fax 954-966-5186

Elected Official:

Mayor Ashira Mohammed

 

 

City of North Miami Beach
17011 NE 19th Ave.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 948-2986
Fax (305) 787-6036
www.ci.north-miami-beach.fl.us

Elected Official:

Councilman Frantz Pierre

 

 

City of North Miami
776 NE 125th St.
North Miami, FL 33161
(305) 893-6511
www.northmiamifl.gov

Elected Officials:

Mayor Dr. Smith Joseph

Councilwoman Marie Steril

 

Miami-Dade County
Stephen P. Clark Center
111 N.W. 1st Street, Suite 220
Miami, Florida 33128
305-375-4833 or 305-694-2779

Jean Monestime

Elected Official:

Chairman Jean Monestime

 

 

 

 

 

 

Florida House of Representatives
210 House Office Building
402 South Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300

General Inquiries: (850) 488-1157

Florida House of Representative Barrington Russell

Rep. Barrington Russell

Elected Official:

Rep. Barrington Russell

