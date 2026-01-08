Reggae Marathon 2025 Marks Historic Debut In Kingston While Honouring Its Negril Roots

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The 25th staging of the Reggae Marathon carried its rhythm and spirit into the heart of Jamaica’s capital on December 7, 2025, and delivered a spectacular debut in Kingston. For the very first time in its quarter‑century history, after 24 years in Negril, the event welcomed over 1,700 registered runners to its new, culturally enriched course in Kingston.

Runners from across the globe, including participants from the United States, Canada, France and Dubai, Japan, UK and far-flung countries such as Uzbekistan, Russia and Estonia, joined Jamaicans in a vibrant celebration of sport, culture and community.

Over the years, the Reggae Marathon has attracted runners from more than 25 countries and continues to be an important contributor to Jamaica’s sports tourism product, drawing visitors who travel specifically for the experience and often extend their stay to enjoy the island.

The move to Kingston reinforces its growing appeal as a world-class international race.

“We are delighted with how Kingston embraced the Reggae Marathon,” said Ian Kelly, Chairman of Reggae Marathon. This move represents a new chapter for the event, while saluting its rich history and the communities it serves. For 24 years, Negril has been the home of the Reggae Marathon, and the support we received from the communities there has been invaluable. This year, even as we celebrate our first staging in Kingston, we remain deeply aware of the challenges that Negril and Green Island have faced following Hurricane Melissa. In gratitude for their years of hospitality and dedication, we have launched a relief initiative to provide care packages to families in these communities. It is important that while we grow and evolve the marathon, we continue to give back and honour the places and people who helped build this event into the international celebration it is today.”

This year’s Reggae Marathon featured three exciting race options: the Half Marathon, the 10K, and the 5K, giving runners of all levels the chance to participate in Jamaica’s premier international running event.

The certified courses wind through the city’s cultural landmarks, from the National Gallery, Supreme Court, and the scenic Kingston waterfront, before continuing through Kingston’s vibrant streets, such as the popular Water Lane art walk, offering a unique blend of athletic challenge and local flavour.

The competition was fierce across all categories.

In the Half Marathon, the top three male finishers were Garfield Gordon, Kemar Leslie, and Odaine Davidson, while the top three females were Cecile Heinrich, Dandie Williams, and Tonya Bussee.

For the 10K, the male podium was claimed by Ryan Achau, Jevauhn Henry, and Jevaughn Tomlin, with Florence Nafamba, Jovi Rose, and Feliscia Compass taking the top three spots in the female category.

In the 5K, the male winners were Raheem Walker, Ovell Burton, and Shakeen Ebanks, while the top female finishers were Gizelle James, Allana Lee, and Tanicia White.

The school’s competition also highlighted outstanding young talent, with Bellefield High School, St. Jago High School, and Holmwood Technical topping the boys’ team category, while Holmwood Technical and Bellefield High School led the girls’ team standings.

The Reggae Marathon is the brainchild of the Jamdammers Running Club, a group that has shaped Jamaica’s running culture over the past three decades. What began as a small group of early morning joggers grew into a pioneering club that introduced organised road running to Kingston, created weekly training programmes, and inspired countless Jamaicans to embrace a fitness lifestyle.

In 2000, after attending an international marathon in San Diego that featured live music, the Jamdammers were inspired to conceptualise a unique, world-class event in Jamaica that would combine athletics, tourism, and the island’s rich cultural heritage.

This vision gave birth to the Reggae Marathon, which over the past 25 years has become a major international race, drawing participants from across the globe while maintaining strong ties to local communities.

“The turnout this year has been phenomenal and reflects the continued growth of the Reggae Marathon. As the brainchild of the Jamdammers, the race embodies our commitment to encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle, through running for Jamaicans of all ages. Over the years, we have seen how running can inspire communities, build confidence, and foster international friendships. Events like this remind us that embracing fitness is not only about sport, but also about living a balanced and empowered life,” shared Dr Kemroy Johnson, President of the Jadammers Run Club.

Running for Purpose – Sport, Education & Community

In keeping with its long tradition of giving back, the 2025 Reggae Marathon reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), which has served as the event’s charity partner for over two decades.

Funds raised through the event support HFJ’s islandwide screening programmes, an essential service that helps Jamaicans “know their numbers,” prevent heart disease, and detect conditions early.

Endorsing the event, Deborah Chen, Executive Director at the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, emphasised the significance of the partnership and the positive impact of the Reggae Marathon. “The funds raised through the Reggae Marathon have a real impact in communities across Jamaica,” said Chen. “They allow us to provide vital islandwide screening services, health education, and medical treatment for those with heart conditions. We are especially grateful that this event also encourages participants and spectators to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Each runner and supporter contributes directly to improving lives and building a healthier Jamaica for future generations.”

Over more than two decades, the race has also helped advance youth development through educational support and community outreach.

This year, the event also recognised outstanding school teams, with the top male and female school finishers across the different races receiving laptops, and financial support to assist with their studies. Through these initiatives, the Reggae Marathon continues to promote not only athletic excellence but also educational opportunities, encouraging young people to pursue both fitness and learning as part of a balanced and empowering lifestyle.

With the successful debut behind us, the event once again confirmed its status as a jewel of Jamaican sport, where athleticism, culture, community and international camaraderie meet on the roads of Kingston.