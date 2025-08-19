Broward County Commissioner Davis’s Legacy in Miramar

MIRAMR – The City of Miramar will honor Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis by renaming the City’s Multi-Service Complex in her name, recognizing her years of service, leadership, and commitment to the community.

Commissioner Davis was first elected to the Miramar City Commission in 2010 and went on to serve as Vice Mayor. She spearheaded initiatives that strengthened public safety, expanded youth opportunities, and advanced cultural celebrations such as Afro-Carib Festival, now a signature event in Miramar.

Today, as Broward County Commissioner for District 7, Davis continues to champion growth and regional collaboration.

“Commissioner Davis has been a tireless champion for Miramar, dedicating her career to ensuring that our residents have access to resources, opportunities, and a vibrant community life,” said Miramar City Manager Dr. Roy Virgin. “It is only fitting that this facility, one that touches so many lives, bear her name as a lasting reminder of her legacy and service.”