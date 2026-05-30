City of Parkland Honors Jamaican Attorney Kaysia Earley with Proclamation

PARKLAND – Jamaican-American attorney, humanitarian, author, and community advocate Kaysia Earley, Esq. will be formally honored by the City of Parkland with a Juneteenth Proclamation. This recognition honors her commitment to justice, humanitarian service, education, and community empowerment.

This formal recognition will be presented by Mayor Richard Walker and the City of Parkland Commission at Parkland City Hall. The proclamation celebrates Kaysia’s impact not only as a revered attorney, but also as a servant leader. Her work continues to uplift communities throughout the Jamaican diaspora.

A proud Jamaican-American with deep roots in Jamaica, Kaysia maintains close ties to family members who reside in Spanish Town, Jamaica. She has remained actively engaged in humanitarian and mentorship efforts across the island for years.

Nonprofit organization, Seeds of Manna, Inc.

Through her nonprofit organization, Seeds of Manna, Inc., Kaysia regularly travels to Jamaica. She personally distributes donated food, clothing, bicycles, kitchenware, educational supplies, and emergency relief items to underserved communities.

Her nonprofit work intensified following Hurricane Melissa in 2025. Afterward, she organized fundraising and relief efforts to support rebuilding initiatives across affected areas of Jamaica.

Unlike many organizations that simply ship supplies abroad, Kaysia personally flies to Jamaica numerous times throughout the year. As a result, she ensures donations are placed directly into the hands of families and communities in need.

Mentorship and Education

Her outreach also extends to mentorship and education. Kaysia has spoken at several schools throughout Jamaica, including William Knibb Memorial High School. Through these visits, she encourages students, especially young girls, to embrace literacy, education, leadership, and perseverance.

Through mentorship programs and speaking engagements, she has become a role model to numerous young women. Many of them have navigated difficult social and economic circumstances.

“Kaysia represents the very best of the Jamaican diaspora,” one supporter shared. “She never forgot where she came from, and she continues to pour back into the people and communities that shaped her.”

The proclamation recognized Kaysia’s efforts as embodying the values of humanity, justice, equality, and strong families.

Founder of Earley Law Firm, Kaysia recently celebrated 10 years of legal excellence through her firm. She has become an acclaimed trial attorney and a nationally recognized legal analyst.

She has appeared on Court TV, CBS, NewsNation, Law & Crime, and other major national media outlets. In these appearances, she provides legal insight on high-profile cases and issues impacting communities nationwide.

Throughout her legal career, she has tried more than 100 cases to verdict. She has also secured dismissals in more than 300 criminal matters.

Award-winning author

Kaysia is also an award-winning author whose memoir, Houses Built by Faith, received both the 2026 Christlit Book Award and Literary Titan Book Award. It also became a #1 Amazon bestseller. Proceeds from the book help support the humanitarian mission of Seeds of Manna.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of honors Kaysia has received for leadership and community service. These include proclamations from the City of Tamarac and the City of North Miami.

Kaysia currently resides in Broward County, in the City of Parkland, a municipality consistently ranked among Florida’s wealthiest communities. Yet despite her professional success and influence, many who know her say her greatest impact is felt through her compassion, accessibility, and commitment to service.

Whether advocating inside the courtroom, mentoring girls in Jamaica, supporting disaster relief efforts, or empowering underserved communities through philanthropy, Kaysia Earley continues to build a legacy that transcends titles.

She is more than an attorney, she is a humanitarian, mentor, advocate, and proud daughter of the Jamaican diaspora.