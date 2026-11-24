Eight days of art, film, literature and music, Dec. 6–13, offer visitors new ways to experience Jamaica’s capital.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board is inviting travelers to experience the artists, music and cultural spaces shaping Jamaica’s capital during the inaugural Kingston International Festival, Dec. 6–13. Presented by Kingston Creative, the eight-day festival will feature more than 50 events across the city’s galleries, historic buildings and waterfront.

Built on Kingston’s creative identity

The festival builds on Kingston’s standing as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, inviting local and international audiences to experience the capital through its artists, creative communities and cultural spaces. Beyond the festival program, visitors can explore downtown galleries and murals, legendary recording studios, live music venues, nightlife and Jamaican cuisine.

“As UNESCO’s Creative City of Music, Kingston is affectionately known as the cultural capital of the Caribbean, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience our city’s creativity,” said Jamaican Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. “By connecting visitors with our artists and creative communities, the festival strengthens Kingston’s appeal as a cultural destination and demonstrates the important role our artists play in shaping how the world experiences Jamaica.”

More than 50 artists and collectives

The festival builds on Kingston Creative’s nine years of work supporting Jamaican artists. The organization has also worked to advance Downtown Kingston as a center for the creative industries. More than 50 artists and collectives from Jamaica and across the Caribbean will take part. The program includes exhibitions, live mural painting, film screenings, literary events and music across the city.

Opening day highlights

The festival opens Sunday, Dec. 6, with:

Reggae Marathon on the Kingston Waterfront

The Grosvenor Art & Craft Fair

A mural launch at Water Lane and Church Street

The photography exhibition Life on the Line at Kingston Railway Station

“The Kingston International Festival is an invitation to visitors to experience some of the best of Jamaica through the imagination, talent and stories of our people,” said Donovan White, the Jamaica Tourist Board’s director of tourism. “We encourage travelers to explore our capital, discover its galleries and cultural spaces and connect with the artists whose work brings Jamaica’s creativity to life.”

For the full schedule, visit kingstoninternationalfestival.com.