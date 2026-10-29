Jamaica Northeast Diaspora Conference Sets 2027 Dates

After drawing more than 400 participants in Philadelphia, organizers propose partnerships focused on investment, agriculture and youth leadership.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference will return Oct. 22-23, 2027, as organizers seek to turn discussions from this year’s Philadelphia gathering into partnerships supporting Jamaica’s economy and communities.

More than 400 participants attended the two-day conference to discuss diaspora investment, agricultural development and opportunities for young Jamaicans. Organizers are now proposing three partnership initiatives and a stakeholder forum for January 2027.

The second Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference took place Oct. 23-24 at Temple University Center City in Philadelphia under the theme “One Diaspora, One Vision: Advancing Jamaica Together.” The 2027 gathering will be the third annual conference.

Government and diplomatic representatives joined business leaders, agricultural stakeholders, professionals, academics, university students and community organizations. Together, they explored how Jamaicans overseas can contribute to Jamaica’s economic and social development.

Michelle Tulloch-Neil, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the Northeast USA and chair of the conference planning committee, hosted the event. Sessions covered agriculture, investment, trade, education, health care, immigration, public safety, youth leadership and technology.

Featured participants included Alando N. Terrelonge, minister of state in Jamaica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Brian Wallace, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United Nations, also attended. In addition, Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, participated. Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general in New York, was also present.

Diaspora investment and business opportunities

A business networking luncheon and strategic dialogue hosted by Terrelonge brought together about 40 business leaders from across the northeastern United States.

Discussions focused on investment opportunities in Jamaica, trade, entrepreneurship, workforce development, financial education and professional collaboration. Participants explored how business relationships could deliver tangible benefits for Jamaica.

Agriculture and food security in Jamaica

Agricultural sessions examined ways to improve farmers’ productivity and incomes. They also discussed how to attract young people to farming. Additionally, participants looked at expanding market access and strengthening the sector’s resilience.

A panel featuring Norma Jarrett of the Organization of Farming and Allied Associations, known as OFANA; Greta Davis of Chicken Coop; and Vivion Scully of the Agro-Investment Corporation explored diaspora partnerships in agriculture. Michelle Washington led a demonstration on home gardening and food production as part of the discussion on food security.

Youth leadership and opportunities in Jamaica

About 70 university students attended a luncheon with Terrelonge, Mair and Tulloch-Neil.

Students asked about returning to Jamaica, career opportunities, infrastructure and technological advancement, highlighting the need to include younger members of the Jamaican diaspora in discussions about the country’s future.

Other sessions addressed human trafficking, immigration rights, mental health, health care, generational wealth and diaspora investment.

In her opening remarks, Tulloch-Neil urged participants to use the conference as a starting point for continued engagement and practical action, rather than an isolated annual event.

“We gather because Jamaica matters. Our people matter. Our future matters. And the role we play in shaping those futures matters!” she said.

Proposed partnerships and January 2027 forum

The planning committee is proposing further consultations on three initiatives:

Northeast Diaspora Agricultural Partnership

Diaspora Business and Investment Network

Diaspora Youth and Emerging Leaders Programme

A proposed stakeholder forum in January 2027 would review participant feedback, establish shared priorities and identify next steps.

The three initiatives remain proposals, subject to further consultation, stakeholder agreement and available resources.

Tulloch-Neil said the conference’s success would depend on whether participants maintained relationships and followed through on their commitments.

“The conference has concluded, but the work continues,” she said. “Our progress will ultimately be measured by the partnerships we sustain, the commitments we fulfill, and the lasting contributions we make to Jamaica and future generations.”

The conference received support from BFW Group, Caribbean Food Delights, Cyber Security Consulting Operations, GraceKennedy Money Services, Highstep, the Jamaica Tourist Board, RON’s Caribbean Cuisine, Tulloch Legacy Network and VM Building Society.

Organizers are looking to the October 2027 conference as an opportunity to assess progress and strengthen collaboration between Jamaica and its diaspora.