JN Properties Pitches Diaspora Professional Property Management Services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — JN Properties Limited says it is seeing continued demand from diaspora investors for professional property management services. More Jamaicans abroad buy and hold residential and commercial real estate on the island.

Speaking during the recent JN Group webinar, Securing Your Piece of the Rock, JN Properties Managing Director Lt. Col. (retired) Sean Prendergast said overseas owners often depend on relatives or friends to oversee their properties. However, this arrangement can create stress and inconsistency.

Diaspora Investors

Prendergast said the company has been responding to that concern as investors expand their holdings in Jamaica. He said the central issue for many owners abroad is trust — not only maintaining buildings and managing tenants, but also finding reliable people and systems on the ground to protect their assets.

“One of the biggest headaches for people who live overseas who own properties in Jamaica is who they can trust to maintain their assets,” Prendergast said.

For residential properties, owners often turn to informal arrangements with family members or friends. But Prendergast said those setups are not always consistent or effective. Commercial properties can be even more demanding, requiring lease administration and regulatory compliance that may be difficult to manage from overseas.

Professional Property Management Services

He said JN Properties has tried to fill that gap with services including formal reporting, tenant screening and maintenance scheduling. This gives investors more visibility into how their properties are being handled.

“If you want a property rented, JN Properties will go out, find suitable tenants, vet them and make sure they are able to afford the rental sums and that you’re making a good decision as to who you are putting into your property,” he said, adding that the company’s approach is informed by years of managing assets within the JN Group. “We make sure we provide all of the maintenance services, whether it is plumbing, landscaping, garbage collection, electrical checks, air conditioning and generator servicing, the whole process,” he said.

Beyond routine maintenance, Prendergast said the company’s project management arm also oversees developments from planning through completion.

He said the team advises clients before construction begins, coordinates professional services and monitors progress to help keep projects on schedule.

“In Jamaica, if you don’t clearly define the responsibilities of construction contractors, your project budget can get out of hand, so we have structures in place to advise and monitor their progress,” he said.

The need for oversight was also highlighted by Earl Samuels. He is the assistant general manager and chief financing officer at JN Group. Diaspora investors are urged to work with certified professionals. He said accreditation and due diligence are important to protecting investments and limiting risk.

“A lot of people want to get into the real estate business, but they don’t really understand some of the pitfalls and opportunities,” Samuels said. “We recommend that you use professionals who are certified and are members of their professional bodies because you have to hold them to certain standards.”

11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference

The webinar was held May 21 ahead of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, scheduled for June 14-18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James. JN Group, a legacy sponsor since the conference began in 2004, is serving as a co-chair.

The online session drew hundreds of participants. They were from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Caribbean and other diaspora communities. These participants were interested in retiring, relocating or investing in Jamaica.