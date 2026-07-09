Caribbean choir’s Sunshine State appearance arrives July 25–26 in a cultural showcase presented by Jamaica Hi5 Foundation and produced by Tallawah Productions

MIRAMAR, FL – The University Singers, one of the Caribbean’s most acclaimed choral ensembles, will make their long-awaited Florida return this summer with a two-night engagement at the Miramar Cultural Center. “An Evening with the University Singers: A Cultural Exchange” is set for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m. This marks a milestone appearance for the celebrated group and South Florida’s Caribbean cultural community.

Held under the patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, hosted by Vice Mayor Carson ‘Eddy’ Edwards, and presented by the Jamaica Hi5 Foundation, the engagement positions Miramar as the stage for a high-profile celebration of Jamaican and Caribbean artistry. Furthermore, it is produced by Tallawah Productions.

Known for polished musicianship, commanding stage presence, and a wide-ranging repertoire, the University Singers have built an international reputation. They move fluidly across classical works, gospel, spirituals, Caribbean folk traditions, contemporary arrangements, and signature Jamaican cultural selections.

Cultural Exchange

For South Florida, the return has added meaning. The region is home to a vibrant Caribbean diaspora. It will not host just a concert. Instead, it will host a cultural exchange. The event will highlight music’s power to connect people. It will connect communities, generations, and audiences across borders.

“This is a unique opportunity for South Florida audiences to witness one of the Caribbean’s finest musical ensembles,” said Vice Mayor Edwards. “The University Singers have earned an international reputation for excellence, and we are proud to welcome them to Miramar for their inaugural Florida performances. These concerts will be inspiring, uplifting, and memorable for all who attend.”

With only two performances scheduled, organizers expect strong demand and are encouraging audiences to secure tickets early.

Miramar Cultural Center Box Office

Tickets are available now online at www.miramarculturalcenter.org or through the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office.

Event Information

An Evening with the University Singers: A Cultural Exchange

Dates: July 25 & 26

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Miramar Cultural Center

Tickets: Available now at Miramar Cultural Center.org

Two nights. One historic Florida return. A landmark cultural exchange for South Florida audiences.

Audiences are encouraged to get seats, and join this landmark cultural moment. The University Singers are making their first Florida appearance.

About the University Singers

The University Singers are the premier performing choir of The University of the West Indies. For decades, the ensemble has served as a cultural ambassador for the Caribbean, earning acclaim for musical excellence and for preserving, reimagining, and promoting the region’s rich artistic traditions through performance and education.