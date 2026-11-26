Ultimate Resort Vacations’ offers at Ambergris Cay, Alexandra Resort, Blue Haven and Reef Haven Belize are bookable Nov. 27-30 for stays through Dec. 25, 2027

Photo courtesy: Ultimate Resort Vacations (URV)

MIAMI — Four all-inclusive Caribbean resorts in Turks and Caicos and Belize are rolling out Black Friday deals of up to 35% off, plus a free sixth night at a private island resort, according to a news release.

Ultimate Resort Vacations (URV) offers the deals on bookings made Nov. 27-30, 2026, for stays through Dec. 25, 2027. A minimum stay of five consecutive nights is required.

Key facts

Booking window: Nov. 27-30, 2026

Nov. 27-30, 2026 Travel window: Through Dec. 25, 2027

Through Dec. 25, 2027 Minimum stay: Five consecutive nights

Five consecutive nights Biggest discount: Up to 35% off at Alexandra Resort and Blue Haven Resort with eligible nonrefundable Prepay & Save rates

Up to 35% off at Alexandra Resort and Blue Haven Resort with eligible nonrefundable Prepay & Save rates Next up: URV plans another offer for Travel Tuesday, Dec. 1

Caribbean Black Friday deals at a glance

Resort Location Black Friday offer Ambergris Cay Private island, Turks and Caicos Sixth night free on five-night stays, plus a $500 to $750 resort credit Alexandra Resort Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos 20% off; up to 35% with eligible Prepay & Save rates Blue Haven Resort Blue Haven Marina, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos 20% off; up to 35% with eligible Prepay & Save rates Reef Haven Belize Ambergris Caye, Belize 25% off accommodations

Ambergris Cay: A free sixth night on a private island

At Ambergris Cay, a luxury all-inclusive private island resort in Turks and Caicos, guests who book a bungalow for five consecutive nights get a sixth night free and a $500 resort credit under “The Art of Staying Longer.”

The “Your Private Island Chapter” offer gives villa guests the same free night, with a $600 resort credit for three-bedroom villas and $750 for villas with four or more bedrooms. Air transfers to the island’s private runway are included.

Alexandra Resort: Kids 12 and under stay free

Alexandra Resort, on Grace Bay Beach, offers 20% off accommodations, or up to 35% when combined with eligible Prepay & Save rates. Its “Made for the Moments” offer targets families, couples and multigenerational groups, and children 12 and under stay, eat and play free.

Through the Stay at 1, Play at 2 program, guests can also use sister property Blue Haven Resort. Some specialty experiences cost extra.

Blue Haven Resort: A quieter stay for couples

Blue Haven Resort, a boutique all-inclusive with 48 accommodations on Blue Haven Marina, also offers 20% off, or up to 35% with eligible Prepay & Save rates. Its “A Little More Us” campaign is aimed at couples.

Guests get access to Alexandra Resort through Stay at 1, Play at 2. Some excursions and activities cost extra.

Reef Haven Belize: 25% off near the Belize Barrier Reef

Reef Haven Belize, a 55-suite premium all-inclusive resort on Ambergris Caye, offers 25% off accommodations through its “A Little More Belize” campaign. The resort sits near the Belize Barrier Reef and the town of San Pedro.

“What makes our Caribbean portfolio special is that every resort offers a different kind of escape, from the privacy of Ambergris Cay to beachfront family vacations in Turks and Caicos and immersive island experiences in Belize,” said Miriam Niembro, director of marketing and communications at Ultimate Resort Vacations. “Black Friday is an opportunity for travelers to plan ahead, explore new destinations and enjoy exceptional value across our resorts, whether they’re planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation or simply more time in the Caribbean.”

Black Friday offer terms and conditions

Offers apply to new bookings made Nov. 27-30, 2026, for eligible travel through Dec. 25, 2027.

A minimum stay of five consecutive nights is required.

Offers are valid across eligible accommodation categories, subject to availability, property-specific blackout dates and restrictions.

Offers are not valid for group bookings or with other promotional or negotiated rates, except where expressly permitted.

Prepay & Save rates require full payment at booking and are nonrefundable and nonchangeable.

Resort credits are issued once per accommodation, per stay. They have no cash value and cannot be used toward room rates, taxes or gratuities.

Full terms and blackout dates are on each resort’s offers page, linked in the table above.

See also: Hotels in Jamaica: Escape the Winter Blues