South Florida Organizations Respond to Hurricane Melissa

MIAMI — As Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica as a powerful Category 5 storm, South Florida organizations are mobilizing immediate relief efforts to support recovery once the storm passes. The rapidly strengthening storm is forecasted to bring life-threatening flash floods, landslides, and widespread infrastructure damage, potentially displacing thousands and cutting off vital access to affected communities.

South Florida Caribbean Strong, in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and The Miami Foundation, is calling on the community to donate, volunteer, and help supply critical relief items.

South Florida, a region familiar with hurricanes, recognizes the importance of unity and preparedness. From Andrew to Irma and beyond, its residents have established a legacy of resilience and compassion—one that surpasses borders when Caribbean neighbors are in need. Once again, the community is stepping up, ready to share expertise, resources, and generosity to help Jamaica recover and rebuild stronger.

“We are no strangers to disaster response and recovery in South Florida and the Caribbean,” said Marlon Hill, Lead Volunteer Mobilizer of South Florida Caribbean Strong. “It’s crucial that we mobilize efficiently—delivering the greatest aid to the most people, at the lowest possible cost. Jamaica and neighboring countries will need us in an extraordinary way, and there’s a role for each of us to play.”

How to Help Families Impacted by Hurricane Melissa:

DONATE

Support the U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund through The Miami Foundation or Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) at GEM.org

The public is also encouraged to support other partners involved in global relief efforts, including Food for the Poor and American Friends of Jamaica.

Cash donations are preferred to help cover transportation costs and purchase essential supplies, such as generators and medical kits.

VOLUNTEER

Help assemble emergency kits at GEM’s warehouse:

1850 NW 84th Ave, #100, Doral, FL 33126

Hours: Mon–Fri, 10 AM–1 PM & 2 PM–5 PM | Sat, 10 AM–2 PM

PURCHASE RELIEF ITEMS

Visit sflcaribbeanstrong.org for list of recommended items to order and have shipped directly to the GEM warehouse.

Requested items: tarps, generators, canned foods, and hygiene kits. (Please, no used clothing or linens.)

Drop-off Locations in South Florida

South Florida Caribbean Strong is in the process of vetting and confirming drop-off locations for relief items. To date, the following locations are confirmed:

Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street, Miramar, FL 33027

Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

Miramar Police Headquarters – 11765 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025

City of Lauderhill

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th St.

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Ave.

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Ave.

LauderhillHistorical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Ave.

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Ave.

Hours: Parks – Mon–Fri, 9 AM–9 PM

Joy’s Roti Delight – Daily, 9 AM–9 PM

Follow real-time updates on Instagram: @SFLCaribbeanStrong