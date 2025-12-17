Health Minister Tufton Deploys Mobile Clinic Donated by Direct Relief

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – On Friday, December 12th, the remote community of Darliston Westmoreland came together at the Big Woods Church for a special healthcare initiative. The event was organized around the Boss Man mobile health clinic. This clinic is a vital resource donated by Direct Relief, aiming to bring essential medical services directly to underserved areas.

Healthcare Services Provided

The mobile health clinic was staffed by a dedicated team including a doctor and nurse from the Darliston Health Clinic. These professionals screened patients for various health conditions. This ensured that community members received appropriate medical attention. In addition, the mobile health clinic featured an on-site pharmacist. The pharmacist dispensed medications to fulfill prescriptions, further enhancing the reach and impact of the clinic.

Remarks from Health Minister Christopher Tufton

Health Minister Christopher Tufton attended the event, emphasizing the importance of the mobile health clinic for communities like Darliston.

He stated, “The mobile health clinic is very critical because we are bringing the services to the community and they need it now more than ever where health centers have been damaged and some areas don’t have the facilities.”

His presence highlighted the government’s commitment to bridging healthcare gaps in remote and impacted areas.

Support from Direct Relief

Genevieve Bitter, Vice President of Operations at Direct Relief, was also present during the outreach. She reinforced Direct Relief’s mission.

“Direct Relief is a medical aid organization,” she said, “and we do emergency preparedness and response and we support health systems strengthening all over the world.”

Ms. Bitter presented an emergency medical backpack to the clinic, further equipping the team to handle urgent medical needs.

She added that the mobile health clinic was donated by Direct Relief to conduct wellness exams and distribute medication. This underscores the organization’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare access in vulnerable communities.

Impact on the Darliston Community

This initiative made a significant difference for the residents of Darliston Westmoreland. Many residents have limited access to healthcare due to damaged health centers and a lack of facilities. By bringing medical professionals, medication, and emergency equipment directly to the community, the Boss Man mobile health clinic—supported by Direct Relief—helped to meet urgent health needs. It also promoted wellness in the region.

Power of Collaboration

The event at Big Woods Church demonstrated the power of collaboration between government agencies, local health providers, and global aid organizations. Through the dedication of healthcare workers and the generosity of Direct Relief, the Darliston community received life-saving medical care and renewed hope for the future.