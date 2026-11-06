Health

Sandals Resorts brings free dental care to Jamaica

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News51 seconds ago
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free dental care in Jamaica

free dental care in Jamaica

ST. ANN’S BAY, Jamaica — More than 1,555 residents received free dental care during a two-week clinic at St. Ann’s Bay Baptist Church, according to a release describing a partnership between the Sandals Foundation and Great Shape! Inc.

The release valued dental services and products provided in Jamaica at $2.25 million. Volunteer dental surgeons from the United States treated residents of all ages at the St. Ann’s Bay clinic.

Services included X-rays, fillings, root canals, extractions, sealants, examinations, cleanings and dentures. Each patient also received toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss at no cost.

“The demand is overwhelming,” Lindsay Isaacs, Sandals Resorts regional public relations manager, said in the release.

“Persons from near and far came, and they are all so grateful and appreciative to receive the treatment, and they all receive a care package afterwards.”

Oral health education in schools

The outreach also included school visits focused on oral hygiene, extending the effort beyond treatment at the church.

“We also went to schools and did oral hygiene teaching sessions,” Isaacs said.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News51 seconds ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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