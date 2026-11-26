On his fourth Jamrock sailing, the reggae veteran brought “Fire on the Water” and reunited with the Marley brothers for “It Was Written”

MIAMI — Capleton got the last word on the 2026 Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. The reggae veteran closed the 11th annual sailing, Nov. 11-16, and brought Damian and Stephen Marley onstage for their collaboration “It Was Written,” according to a news release.

It was Capleton’s fourth time on the cruise, which Damian Marley heads. The festival at sea takes its name from Marley’s 2005 hit “Welcome to Jamrock.”

Key facts

Who: Capleton, closing act of the 2026 Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise

Capleton, closing act of the 2026 Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise When: The 11th annual cruise sailed Nov. 11-16, 2026

The 11th annual cruise sailed Nov. 11-16, 2026 Guests: Damian and Stephen Marley

Damian and Stephen Marley Songs: “It Was Written,” “Rock Stone” and “Babylon So Evil”

“It Was Written,” “Rock Stone” and “Babylon So Evil” Latest album: Heights of Fire

Capleton Brings ‘Fire on the Water’ to Welcome to Jamrock

Capleton thanked the fans who asked for him to return. “Firstly, I wanna say thanks to the fans for requesting me to be on the cruise for the 4th time,” he said.

“And of course, I wanna thank Damian Marley and his team for having me again. The Jamrock Cruise does so much for Jamaica and its tourism sector.”

“This year I was the closing act, and I brought Fire on the Water. The fans were waiting on my performance, and they gave me the 4 corner forwards from the front of the venue to the back and upper decks.”

Reuniting With Damian and Stephen Marley

During his set, Capleton reunited with Damian and Stephen Marley on “It Was Written,” a song the three hadn’t performed together in a while.

“During my performance, I was glad to perform with Damian and Stephen Marley again. The three of us did our monster hit together, ‘It Was Written.’ And it has been a while since we performed together,” Capleton said.

“This song was just a natural vibe when the Tuff Gong rep Bull Puss called me into the studio to do the song with them, and I heard the beat, and the energy just flowed, and we made the song.

“On the Jamrock Cruise, Stephen and I also performed the track ‘Rock Stone’ together and ‘Babylon So Evil,’ which is our latest collab from my album Heights of Fire.”

What’s Next for Capleton

Capleton said a Thanksgiving show in New Jersey and a new song with Luciano are next.

“It’s been a great year for me, and I have a great team around me. I have a major Thanksgiving show coming up in New Jersey with Tarrus Riley on the bill, and I have a new track coming to uplift the children with Luciano for Contractor Music.”

See also: Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2027: Buju Banton, Masicka Lead First Lineup