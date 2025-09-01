Lauderhill Mayor and Broward Commissioner to Host Jamaican Election Watch Party

LAUDERHILL – On Wednesday, September 3rd, in Lauderhill, Florida, a Jamaican election watch party will be held at Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant at 5434 N. University Drive. The event will be simulcast with live links on Jamaica’s national CVM TV and their YouTube channel.

The event will be hosted by Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant and Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis. There will also be a live audience on location of 200 people from the Lauderhill community.

Strong Jamaican Diaspora Connection

Mayor Denise Grant says, “The Jamaican diaspora election watch party is a pivotal event that underscores our enduring connection to Jamaica and our stake in its democratic process. By gathering at Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant, we amplify our voices, foster community, and reaffirm our commitment to the nation’s progress and prosperity. We are abroad, but we’re still committed to the success of Jamaica. This occasion celebrates Jamaican democracy, cultural heritage, and the unbreakable ties that bind us to our homeland. No sides taken, just love

of Jamaica.”

Safe Place to Come Together

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis added, “The election watch party will provide a safe place where members of our community can come together to observe election coverage in a respectful and inclusive environment. This event will not promote or endorse any candidate or political party, but rather provide a safe and welcoming space where individuals can share in the democratic process. All attendees are encouraged to engage in civil conversation and uphold a spirit of unity as we witness this important moment in Jamaica’s history.”

The event will be co-hosted by Florida resident Michelle Yamaguchi and coordinated by Contractor’s Marketing from Jamaica, with video to be provided by Top Notch Productions from Florida.