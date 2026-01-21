Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Election Details

MIAMI — Candidates seeking to serve on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) in the Jamaica Diaspora, specifically the USA, Canada & UK had until Monday, January 19, to formally register their interest. The deadline precedes the scheduled release of the official nominees’ list on January 24. According to electoral officials, everything can be done at https://connectmeja.com/

By Monday, the process was closed. We will then be able to provide the names of nominees nationally after approval. This is based on the criteria they have followed.

Diaspora based Jamaicans will cast ballots to determine four elected representatives. Final results will be announced on February 20. This marks the conclusion of the electoral process.

Diaspora Jamaicans residing in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States are being encouraged to register to vote before the stipulated deadline. Registered candidates have already begun campaigning across their respective regions. Therefore, voter registration is a key step in ensuring broad participation. This is able to be done at the website: https://connectmeja.com/

Officials described the voter registration process as “imperative,” emphasizing that meaningful representation depends on widespread engagement from the Jamaican diaspora community.

The GJDC and GJDYC elections are designed to strengthen the connection between Jamaica and its global diaspora, enhancing policy dialogue, cultural exchange, youth leadership and community engagement.

Jamaica Diaspora Elections 2026