Jamaica Diaspora Urged to Invest in Hurricane Recovery

PHILADELPHIA — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Alando Terrelonge is urging Jamaicans overseas to invest their expertise and capital in the island’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking Friday to more than 300 delegates at the second Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference at Temple University, Terrelonge said rebuilding should also strengthen Jamaica’s long-term economic and climate resilience.

He identified opportunities for diaspora involvement in housing, renewable energy, electricity and water systems, climate-smart agriculture, logistics, digital services and tourism.

Hurricane Melissa underscored the need for a coordinated national recovery effort. Consequently, Jamaica must mobilize the expertise, resources and international networks of its diaspora, he said.

The Oct. 23-24 conference, held under the theme “One Diaspora, One Vision: Advancing Jamaica Together,” brought together government officials, diplomats, business executives, investors, educators, health care professionals and community leaders.

Hurricane Melissa Recovery and Resilient Infrastructure

Terrelonge said the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority and the Jamaica Reconstruction and Resilience Oversight Committee, known respectively as NaRRA and Jamrock, were scheduled to begin operations Nov. 1. This was part of a more structured approach to rebuilding.

He encouraged diaspora entrepreneurs, engineers, architects and other professionals to contribute their expertise to reconstruction and resilience projects.

The government is also examining ways to reduce barriers that make it difficult for Jamaicans overseas to participate in trade, investment, business and philanthropy, he said.

Other proposals include better access to investment opportunities and greater diaspora participation on advisory boards, knowledge-transfer programs and policy committees.

The goal, Terrelonge said, is to build sustainable partnerships that extend beyond immediate hurricane relief. These partnerships should contribute to Jamaica’s long-term development.

Climate Change Threatens Jamaica’s Coast

Terrelonge warned that climate change poses a serious threat to Jamaica because of the island’s exposure to coastal hazards.

He said 82.1% of Jamaica’s population lives within 5 kilometers of the coastline. This leaves communities and economic activity vulnerable to rising seas, warming oceans and damage to beaches and coastal areas.

“Climate change is an existential threat,” Terrelonge said.

He urged Jamaicans overseas to use their influence and professional networks, particularly in the United States, to advocate for stronger international climate action. Additionally, they should seek recognition of the vulnerabilities facing Jamaica and other island nations.

Reconstruction offers an opportunity to strengthen infrastructure, improve resilience and support more sustainable development, he said.

Jamaica Economy Shows Resilience After Hurricane Melissa

Terrelonge pointed to Jamaica’s debt levels, international reserves and growth projections as signs of the country’s capacity to manage the recovery.

He said Jamaica’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio had fallen from 144% about a decade ago to 62.4% before the hurricane. Now, it stands at about 70% despite the disaster.

He also cited positive outlooks from Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings and said Jamaica’s international reserves stood at $6.64 billion.

The Bank of Jamaica projects real gross domestic product growth of 1% to 3% for the 2026-27 fiscal year, despite hurricane-related challenges and global financial uncertainty, Terrelonge said. “I would rather have 1% growth than minus 2% growth every day,” he said.

He said the forecast reflects an anticipated return to quarterly economic growth from October through December. This was supported by recovery across key sectors, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

Diaspora Remittances and Expertise Support Recovery

Jamaicans overseas sent home $3.12 billion in remittances during the 2025-26 fiscal year, Terrelonge said.

Remittance inflows increased after Hurricane Melissa. There was an additional $93 million sent during the three months immediately following the disaster compared with the same period a year earlier. December 2025 reached a monthly high of $296 million.

The diaspora’s contribution extends beyond remittances to professional expertise, volunteerism, entrepreneurship and support for public services, he said.

Terrelonge highlighted the Adopt-a-Clinic program, which has supported primary health care, and agricultural projects designed to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on food imports.

The conference also looked ahead to Jamaica’s 65th anniversary of independence in 2027. Terrelonge invited Jamaicans overseas to join official celebrations Aug. 5-8 under the theme “Celebrate, Connect, Experience, Give Back.”

The opening session included Jamaica’s ambassador to the United Nations, Brian Wallace; Consul General of Jamaica in New York Oliver Mair; and Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington.

The conference was organized under the leadership of Michelle Tulloch-Neil, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the Northeast United States. It built on the inaugural Northeast Diaspora Conference held in Philadelphia in 2025.