Travel

Sandals Resorts Unveils Louis Grant Conference Center at Dunn’s River

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 minutes ago
0 2 1 minute read
Sandals Resort Conference Center
Ribbon Cutting at The Sandals Dunns River Conference Center. L-R: Jeremy Jones, Mayor Belnavis, Adam Stewart, Debbie Grant, Joey Issa and Merrick Fray
Sandals Resort Conference Center
Ribbon Cutting at The Sandals Dunns River Conference Center. L-R: Jeremy Jones, Mayor Belnavis, Adam Stewart, Debbie Grant, Joey Issa and Merrick Fray

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Sandals Resorts officially opened the new Louis Grant Conference Center on March 3 during a ribbon‑cutting ceremony at Sandals Dunn’s River. This event positions Ocho Rios as a rising contender in the regional conference and business‑travel market.

Speaking at the event, Jeremy Jones, Sandals International Regional Managing Director, described the Caribbean as the ideal destination for travelers seeking both convenience and stability amid global unrest. This unrest includes conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“For North American travelers, anything over four or five hours is met with resistance,” Jones said. “There is no turmoil in the Caribbean, and it’s safe, multicultural, and everyone in the Caribbean speaks English.”

Louis Grant Conference Center

The new 8,000‑square‑foot facility seats 360 guests at round tables and up to 500 in a theatre‑style layout. It is designed to attract both local and international business groups. This is part of a broader strategy to reposition Ocho Rios as a competitive hub for conferences and corporate events.

The center is named in honor of Louis Grant, a longtime Sandals hotelier who played a pivotal role in the company’s growth before his passing on March 5, 2023. His widow, Debbie Grant, attended the ceremony and reflected on his legacy.

“Louis believed in leading with integrity, respect, care, and guidance,” she said. “He interviewed every single prospective employee and mentored many team members, always showing genuine concern for their aspirations.”

Business Tourism Sector

The opening is a major investment in Jamaica’s business tourism sector. It shows Sandals’ commitment to growing the island’s appeal beyond leisure travel.

Sandals Resort Dunn"s River
Sandals Resort Dunn’s River
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 minutes ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

St. Lucia raises profile within travel agent community

August 12, 2007

Air Jamaica Partners With Jamaica Tourist Board For Winter Rescue Promotions

January 5, 2010
Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant: Home to an Award-Winning Wine Collection

Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant: Home to an Award-Winning Wine Collection

July 26, 2024

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2013 On Location In Great Exuma, The Bahamas

February 18, 2013
Back to top button