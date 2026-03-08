Sandals Resorts Unveils Louis Grant Conference Center at Dunn’s River

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Sandals Resorts officially opened the new Louis Grant Conference Center on March 3 during a ribbon‑cutting ceremony at Sandals Dunn’s River. This event positions Ocho Rios as a rising contender in the regional conference and business‑travel market.

Speaking at the event, Jeremy Jones, Sandals International Regional Managing Director, described the Caribbean as the ideal destination for travelers seeking both convenience and stability amid global unrest. This unrest includes conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“For North American travelers, anything over four or five hours is met with resistance,” Jones said. “There is no turmoil in the Caribbean, and it’s safe, multicultural, and everyone in the Caribbean speaks English.”

The new 8,000‑square‑foot facility seats 360 guests at round tables and up to 500 in a theatre‑style layout. It is designed to attract both local and international business groups. This is part of a broader strategy to reposition Ocho Rios as a competitive hub for conferences and corporate events.

The center is named in honor of Louis Grant, a longtime Sandals hotelier who played a pivotal role in the company’s growth before his passing on March 5, 2023. His widow, Debbie Grant, attended the ceremony and reflected on his legacy.

“Louis believed in leading with integrity, respect, care, and guidance,” she said. “He interviewed every single prospective employee and mentored many team members, always showing genuine concern for their aspirations.”

Business Tourism Sector

The opening is a major investment in Jamaica’s business tourism sector. It shows Sandals’ commitment to growing the island’s appeal beyond leisure travel.