Hilton Aruba Hosts The World Series of Poker This November



ARUBA – Aruba’s iconic resort along the island’s famed Palm Beach, Hilton Aruba Resort & Casino, announces that the resort will be the site for this year’s World Series of Poker event.

This will be the first year that the resort’s casino has been chosen to be the host and this honor signifies Hilton Aruba as a prime travel destination for fun and games.

The annual series of games and tournaments will be held at the casino onsite at Hilton Aruba from November 14 – 24, 2019.

The 11-day event will include 10 Ring tournaments, a series of Mega Satellite and limited/no limit games hosted at Hilton Aruba’s onsite Casino.

Participants of the international event will enjoy a special room rate during their stay at Hilton Aruba and have the chance to win anywhere from $1,700 in certain games to the grand prize of $1,000,000 at the Circuit Main Event.

A full schedule of all events and games that will take place during this year’s World Series of Poker can be found here.

In between the games and tournaments, guests and participants will be able to enjoy the various dining and active features of the resort.

Set upon the pristine beach on the island of Aruba, Hilton Aruba Resort & Casino offers a wide range of both active and relaxing amenities for the whole family to enjoy, including water activities (i.e., stand up paddle boarding, snorkeling), unique spa services that incorporate the many different restorative properties of Aloe, five different dining options that create fresh and exquisite culinary experiences, a bird exhibit and more.