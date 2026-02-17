Sandals Dunns River Unveils New Convention Center and Boardrooms

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On February 13th, Sandals Dunns River marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new convention center and boardrooms. It is set against the backdrop of one of Jamaica’s most stunning coastlines. The facility promises business travelers a unique blend of luxury and functionality. Moreover, it reflects the renowned Sandals standard of excellence.

Kevin Clarke, General Manager of Sandals Dunns River, called the 8,000-plus-square-foot convention center a flexible venue. He said it is ideal for entertainment, receptions, retreats, conferences, graduations, and training.

“We’ve designed this space to be as flexible as possible, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of both local and international guests,” Clarke explained.

The launch event attracted guests from Sandals Business Partners and the local travel industry. This underscored the resort’s growing role in business tourism. Clarke also highlighted a special connection to the local community. He noted that the center’s rooms are named after iconic regions in Ocho Rios: Laughing Waters, Fern Gully, and White River.

The resort offers 260 luxury rooms and suites. It also has nine gourmet restaurants. It is still fairly new, at only three and a half years old.

St. Ann Mayor Michael Belnavis attended the opening and expressed his optimism about the center’s potential. He remarked that attracting international business travelers and Kingston corporate clientele to Sandals Dunns River would bring positive growth to Ocho Rios and Drax Hall.

“This facility sets a new benchmark for meetings and events in the region,” Mayor Belnavis said.

Carnel Smith, Director of Sales at Sandals Dunns River, added, “The Convention Center can accommodate 360 people banquet style and up to 500 persons theatre style, complete with state-of-the-art technology.” This capacity positions the resort as a premier choice for large-scale events and corporate functions on the island.

With its new convention center and boardrooms, Sandals Dunns River is set to become a hub for business events. It blends world-class amenities with Jamaica’s natural beauty and warm hospitality.