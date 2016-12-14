Airbnb and Jamaica Sign Tourism Agreement

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board and Airbnb signed a major agreement to promote tourism to the island on Tuesday, December 13.

The agreement will highlight the country’s unique history and culture, and position Airbnb for continued growth in this world class tourist destination.

This is Airbnb’s second major partnership agreement in the Caribbean.

“Jamaica has so much to offer travelers seeking authentic experiences due to the diversity of our tourism product. With this partnership with Airbnb, we will be able to offer a renewed focus on community-based tourism which highlights our biggest asset – our people,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Mr. Paul Pennicook. “We foresee a great partnership with Airbnb and look forward to exceeding their client’s expectations in the Home of All Right.”

“We are excited to announce this partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board. Jamaica is a world class tourist destination that offers visitors a unique experience against a beautiful backdrop. Whether you come to Jamaica for the beaches, the country’s fascinating history and culture, amazing food or warm people, Jamaica has something to offer everyone. We look forward to continuing our work with everyone involved in promoting Jamaica as a top travel destination,” said Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb’s Public Policy lead for Central America and the Caribbean. “Airbnb travelers seek unique and authentic travel experiences and Jamaica offers just that.”

4,000 Airbnb Listings In Jamaica

There are 4,000 listings in Jamaica and the average earnings for a host on the island is $2,500 USD per year. Today’s agreement brings new opportunities to grow the island’s tourism industry and expands economic opportunities for Jamaicans.