Tek-A-Hike at The World Famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park, Jamaica

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Tek-A-Hike, a guided hiking experience, is the newest product offering at The World Famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park (DRFP). It joins the list of activities at DRFP as the attraction continues to evolve and expand its offerings to meet the needs of the rebounding tourism market. Tek-A-Hike formally opens to the public on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Hiking Adventure

Branded as a family trail, Tek-A-Hike is a 2-mile hiking adventure into the forested areas on the internationally renowned property. The trail begins at the Tranquillity Gardens. And, takes hikers past hidden waterfalls, rivers and long-forgotten historic ruins on the Belmont property, dating back to the 1600s. The hike culminates at the DRFP Nursery. Patrons will be able to purchase plants of their choice and/or adopt a tree. Adopted trees form part of the DRFP Reforestation and Conservation Programme.

Premier Attraction

Lisa Golding, Deputy General Manager – Subsidiary Management and Revenue Generation (UDC), acknowledged that “As the managers of Jamaica’s premier attraction, it is important to keep the offerings at Dunn’s River relevant and in line with current market trends. We have found that, while our guests love Dunn’s River, particularly the Falls Climb, they crave new and exciting experiences and we have a wonderful property that has so much more to offer. Tek-A-Hike is but the first of new, refreshed things to come at Dunn’s River. Additionally, we invite all Jamaicans and our visitors to come and experience it.”

Pre-Book

Tek-A-Hike will operate on weekends and with set times – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Persons may visit www.dunnsriverfallsja.com to pre-book their preferred day and time. Visitors may access Tek-A-Hike for USD$ 50.00 per person (adults) and USD$ 32.00 per person (children). The rates include access to the Hike, Falls Climb, Beach, Splash Pad and Gardens and are specific to the Tek-A-Hike package.