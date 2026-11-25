NEW YORK – A resident of Queens since the late 1970s, Chris Chin has earned his status as a New Yorker. However, his Jamaican roots are firmly planted, and that is reflected in the work he does as CEO of VP Records.

The Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization (JAMLEO) recognized Chin’s contributions to the Jamaican diaspora with a Community Award. The organization honored him and 10 other recipients at its fourth annual awards gala on November 6 at Floral Terrace in Floral Park, New York.

A Family Legacy in Reggae

VP Records is the largest distributor of reggae music. Chin’s parents, Vincent and Pat Chin, founded the Queens-based company in 1979. They had migrated from Jamaica to that borough almost 50 years ago.

The label has promoted the genre’s biggest artists, including Beres Hammond, Beenie Man, Sean Paul, Shaggy and Morgan Heritage. Chin and his younger brother Randy, who attended the JAMLEO gala, are largely responsible for the label’s success.

“Throughout my journey, I have come to understand that though success may open doors for us, it is service that keeps the doors open for others,” said Chin after accepting the award. “At VP Records, we have dedicated ourselves to preserving Jamaica’s rich musical heritage, amplifying the voices of our people, and carrying our culture beyond borders.”

Donovan Germain has a long association with VP Records. His Penthouse Records was once home to Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Marcia Griffiths and Wayne Wonder. He told South Florida Caribbean News that Chin has matured into a formidable music executive.

“I’ve seen Chris grow as a young man from the small, original VP shop [in Queens] to being president of a worldwide-accepted company, dealing with all the major labels in America. Chris’ strength is his ability to integrate himself into the reggae community,” said Germain.

JAMLEO Honors Law Enforcement and Community Leaders

Formed in 2020, JAMLEO comprises Jamaicans involved in law enforcement in the United States.

Also honored at the November 6 event were Garnet H. Sappleton, who received the Leadership Award; Irwine Clare, also a Community Award recipient; Chief Martine N. Materasso, who received the Excellence Award; Deputy Inspectors Douglas Moodie and Venice Gayle, who received Trailblazer Awards; JAMLEO President Lieutenant Danae McFarlane, recipient of the Visionary Leadership Award; and SDS Christopher Neil, who received the Detective Dillon Stewart Heroism Award.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Captain Leon Britton of the city’s Department of Correction was presented with the Pinnacle Award. The President’s Award went to retired Detective Kenton H. Fraser and Ruth Tulloch.