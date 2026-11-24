Should the Grammys give reggae and dancehall their own categories? Ian Lewis says yes, and he isn’t backing down.

Ian Lewis, co-founder of Grammy-winning reggae band Inner Circle, sat down with Anthony Miller of TVJ’s Entertainment Report (ER) to explain why he wants the Recording Academy to split the Best Reggae Album category into Best Reggae Album and Best Dancehall Album.

The interview comes after the 2027 Best Reggae Album nominees were announced on Nov. 16. Of the six nominees, only Shaggy and Buju Banton represent dancehall, and Vybz Kartel and other dancehall supporters have publicly criticized the category.

Lewis argues that separating the two genres would take the pressure off and stop the constant comparisons between them. He is calling on reggae and dancehall artists to unite and lobby the Grammy committee together.

Watch the interview, then tell us in the comments: should dancehall get its own Grammy? Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe for more Caribbean entertainment news.

Read the full story: Dancehall Fans Demand Own Grammy Category After 2027 Reggae Snub