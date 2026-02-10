Apple Leisure Group (ALG) Partners with Jamaica for Recovery

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, has warmly applauded the 1,000 travel advisors from Apple Leisure Group (ALG) who have signed up to participate in volunteer initiatives across the island. This underscores the strength of Jamaica’s longstanding partnership with one of its most influential tourism companies.

ALG is the leading North American travel, hospitality and leisure management group. The volunteer commitment forms part of the company’s continued engagement with the destination. Moreover, advisors contribute time and skills to community-based projects that support national recovery efforts.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, spoke at a welcome event for ALG at RIU Montego Bay on Saturday January 31, 2025. He described the initiative as a powerful demonstration of confidence in Jamaica. In addition, he called it a meaningful investment in its people.

“The decision by 1,000 ALG travel advisors to volunteer in Jamaica is an extraordinary show of solidarity and partnership,” said Minister Bartlett. “While not all were able to make this trip, its highlights the global support Jamaica continues to receive. I have committed to hosting these travel advisors over a phased basis as it directly supports our communities and aligns with our broader recovery and resilience strategy for the sector.”

Gamechanger for Jamaica

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, welcomed the initiative as a gamechanger for destination advocacy and community impact. “Travel advisors are among Jamaica’s strongest ambassadors, and when they engage at this level, the impact is profound,” said White. “By volunteering on the ground, these advisors gain an even deeper appreciation for Jamaica’s culture, people, and communities.”

The volunteer activities combine community upliftment and delivery of tangible benefits. They also foster authentic connections between advisors and communities.

Deputy Director of Tourism with responsibility for the Americas, Philip Rose, emphasized the importance of ALG’s support within Jamaica’s key source markets. “Apple Leisure Group is a critical partner for Jamaica in the Americas, and this initiative reinforces the depth of that relationship. The enthusiasm shown by these advisors reflects their belief in Jamaica’s recovery.”

Minister Bartlett also highlighted ALG’s longstanding contribution to Jamaica’s tourism success, noting the group’s role in driving visitor arrivals, strengthening destination awareness, and supporting recovery-focused initiatives.