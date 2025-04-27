Jamaica is ALG Vacations’ Destination of the Month

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, April 22, 2025 – Continuing to expand on a successful partnership, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has once again teamed up with ALG Vacations® (ALGV) to incentivize travel advisors to book their clients to the destination with ALGV’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ Destination Feature campaign, this month featuring Jamaica.

Travel to Jamaica Strong

“Jamaica has had a strong start to the year with record-breaking visitation, including more than 1.6 million airline seats bringing visitors to the island, and we are eager to collaborate on this campaign with ALGV to further enhance this upward trajectory,” said Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “As we head into an exciting season driven by expanded infrastructures, new hotel developments, and annual events, this campaign is launching at a pivotal moment—perfectly positioned to amplify our momentum and drive exceptional results.”

Destination of the Month: Jamaica

“We are very pleased to be ALGV’s ‘Destination of the Month’, which will allow advisors and their clients the opportunity to access some of the best savings on upcoming trips to Jamaica,” said Francine Carter Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines, Jamaica Tourist Board. “It has been an honor to collaborate with ALG Vacations® in promoting travel to our island, and we deeply value their continued support as a trusted partner.”

Travel Agents Earn Up To 5000 ‘WAVES’ Bonus Points

For travel advisors booking with Apple Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, Southwest Vacations®, Travel Impressions® or United Vacations® for their clients now through May 1, 2025, for travel to Jamaica now through March 31, 2026, can earn up to 5000 WAVES™ bonus points at select hotels.

In addition, advisors will receive up to $1,000 in groups credit in Jamaica by booking a contracted group reservation by May 1, 2025, for travel through December 15, 2026, participating hotels in Jamaica.

Clients can get up to $300 off Jamaica hotel and air package bookings. This offer is valid for travel now through March 31, 2026. A minimum stay of 3 nights is required. Other restrictions may apply. Bonus points can be combined with other supplier offers.

Clients can save up to $100 on new premium cabin air-and-hotel packages. This offer is for United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, or JetBlue Airways. Bookings must be made from any origin to Jamaica by December 31, 2025. Travel can take place until December 15, 2026.