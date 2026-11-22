MIAMI — Weeks before the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) announced nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, pundits called for separate reggae and dancehall categories.

The cries grew louder after the Recording Academy announced the Best Reggae Album nominees on Nov. 16. Of the six nominees, only two-time winner Shaggy and 2011 winner Buju Banton represent dancehall.

Ziggy Marley for Brightside; Shaggy for Lottery; Too Too Bad by Buju Banton; Exile by Chronixx; Art of Acceptance by Protoje and Supernova by Runkus comprise the 2027 field.

The continued preference for roots artists has angered dancehall supporters, who argue that the Grammy voters have a bias. Vybz Kartel, who was nominated in 2026, is among the displeased.

“I been tell you G’NATION, Reggae Grammy is a fraud,” the deejay wrote on Instagram, after the nominations were announced. He added that the reggae category is a “family and friend program” that is “Clearly not for me.”

Roger Steffens and Ian Lewis Call for Two Categories

Roger Steffens is founding chairman of the Reggae Grammy Committee, which won the genre Grammy recognition in 1984 after years of lobbying. An unapologetic disciple of traditional reggae, he agrees that dancehall should have a separate ballot.

“I tried several times to get NARAS to split the Reggae category into roots and dancehall, with no success. Now that dancehall is the predominant form of Jamaican contemporary music, the need to do so is greater than ever, and I support all efforts to do so,” Steffens told South Florida Caribbean News.

Ian Lewis, co-founder of Grammy-winning reggae band Inner Circle, also backs separate categories.

“I think if they separated the genres, a lot of pressure would come off,” Lewis said. “The two genres come from a little island, Jamaica. I want to separate them so we don’t start comparing them.”

He urged both camps to unite behind the cause.

“The dancehall and the reggae man should get together and lobby the Grammy committee,” he added. “Let them separate the genres: Best Dancehall Album, Best Reggae Album.”

Black Uhuru won the first Reggae Grammy in 1985, when the category was called Best Reggae Recording. Since then, only five dancehall acts have won it. They are Shabba Ranks (twice), Shaggy (twice), Beenie Man, Sean Paul and Buju Banton.

The Marley family have won multiple times. Reggae legends Bunny Wailer, Burning Spear, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, Sly and Robbie and Lee “Scratch” Perry are also among the Best Reggae Album winners.

Will 2028 Bring a Dancehall Grammy?

Producer Adrian Hanson has worked with major roots and dancehall artists. He believes as the call for separate categories grows louder, the Grammy voting members will inevitably give in.

“With about 90 percent of this year’s nominees coming from reggae, I see that as a sign that the Recording Academy is ready to give dancehall its own category. I think they know what they’re doing,” he said. “Mark my words, for the 2028 Grammys, we’ll see separate categories for Best Reggae and Best Dancehall.”

Keznamdi won Best Reggae Album at the 2026 Grammys for Blxxd & Fyah.

The Recording Academy hands out the 2027 Grammys on Feb. 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.