Flourgon’s Hit Song We Run Things Celebrated at Excellence In Music Ceremony

Kingston, Jamaica — After accepting a platinum disc for co-writing Miley Cyrus’ hit song, We Can’t Stop, Flourgon joked that he used most of the money he received in a lawsuit settlement against the American pop star, to buy a home.

In 2018, the veteran toaster filed a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Cyrus. He accused the American singer of using lyrics from his 1988 song We Run Things without permission.

Excellence In Music Ceremony

“Yuh know what wi put on di house? We run things,” a beaming Flourgon told the audience at the Excellence In Music Ceremony. It was held on September 15 at Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston.

The platinum disc represented sales of over one million units for We Can’t Stop. The song peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in August, 2013.

Flourgon, whose real name is Michael May, accused Cyrus and her label RCA Records of misappropriating material including the phrase, ‘We run things. Things no run we’, which she sang as ‘We run things. Things don’t run we’.

He sued Cyrus, RCA Records and its parent company, Sony Corp. The parties settled the case in January 2020 but released no details.

Artists from the Red Hills Road area

Flourgon was one of the artists from the Red Hills Road area of Jamaica’s capital who made it big during the 1980s and early 1990s. Others include his younger brother, Red Dragon; Daddy Lizard and Sanchez.

The organizers staged the event for the third time; they had previously called it the Grammy Certificates Ceremony. Back 2 Da Future Music Ltd, a British publishing company owned by Kennedy Mensah, organizes it.

This year, there were 95 recipients of platinum, gold and silver discs certified by the British Phonographic Industry. There were also certificates for Grammy-winning or nominated albums.

Also receiving platinum discs were Agent Sasco for appearing on rapper Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 hit single, To Pimp A Butterfly.

Delly Ranx earned a triple platinum plaque for Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock’s 2002 album. He produced one of the Grammy-winning set’s songs — Ganja Breed which features Chico.

Aidonia received a platinum plaque for his song, Fi di Jockey. The song was sampled by will.i.am and Cody Wise for their 2014 hit, It’s My Birthday.

Kanye West sampled Reggie Stepper’s 1991 song Co-Oonuh for his 2012 song Mercy, and awarded Stepper a gold disc.