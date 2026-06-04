2026 FIFA World Cup: Broward Welcomes the World in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – Broward County is stepping onto the world stage with Broward Welcomes the World, a new regional initiative designed to spotlight the county’s diversity, culture, tourism assets, business community, and neighborhoods.

This announcement comes as South Florida prepares to welcome international visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The initiative brings together municipalities, community leaders, businesses, and soccer partners including Inter Miami CF, the Jamaica Football Federation, and the Haitian Football Federation.

The goal is to position Broward as a premier destination for sports, culture, tourism, and economic opportunity.

The official announcement will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at 5581 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, Florida 33313. During the conference, regional leaders will outline how the effort will elevate Broward County’s profile ahead of one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Who Will Be There

Featured speakers include Vice Mayor Richard Campbell of the City of Lauderhill and Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers. They will be joined by municipal leaders, community partners, event organizers, and other stakeholders supporting the initiative. Their message is expected to center on how Broward can leverage the World Cup spotlight to create long-term opportunities. These benefits would include opportunities for residents, local businesses, and the broader regional economy.

What Comes Next

The announcement will also preview Broward Welcomes the World’s kickoff celebration in Lauderhill on June 6 and 7.

According to the City of Lauderhill, these free community events will feature international soccer. They will also include youth programs and family activities. There will be food vendors and live entertainment.

Saturday’s kickoff at the Lauderhill Sports Complex is expected to include tournament finals and a featured match between Jamaica National U20 and Haiti U20. In addition, there will be performances by Jahshii and LAA Lee.

Sunday’s main event at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium has a youth soccer clinic. The clinic is for kids ages 3 to 16. It also features matches and performances by Wayne Wonder and Spragga Benz.

Organizers say the weekend is intended to celebrate community pride while generating tourism and economic momentum across Broward County.