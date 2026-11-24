MIRAMAR – Netball players and fans from across the Caribbean and the United States came to Miramar for the 2026 Florida United Netball (F.U.N.) Extravaganza. The two-day tournament took place November 14-15 at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center.

In total, 22 teams from Jamaica, Trinidad and the United States took to the court. They competed across four divisions: Championship, Gold, Robby Whyte and Mixed. As a result, the weekend became a showcase of athletic talent, international friendship and the sport’s growing following in South Florida.

Hometown Champions Shine

Miramar’s own Dynasty United Netball gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about. The local side won first place in the Robby Whyte Division, bringing the title home to the city.

Meanwhile, the other division crowns went to visiting and regional teams. First-place winners were:

Championship Division: Strikers Netball Club

Strikers Netball Club Gold Division: Police “A”

Police “A” Robby Whyte Division: Dynasty United Netball

Dynasty United Netball Mixed Division: Strikers

The tournament closed with an awards ceremony, where Commissioner Yvette Colbourne presented trophies to the winning teams.

Commissioners Praise Caribbean Connections

In a joint statement, Miramar Commissioners Yvette Colbourne and Maxwell B. Chambers highlighted the event’s cultural significance.

“Miramar continues to be a proud destination for events that bring people together through sports, culture and community,” the commissioners said. “The Netball Extravaganza reflects the strong cultural connections we share with our Caribbean neighbors and demonstrates how sports can strengthen relationships across borders. We congratulate all participating teams, particularly our hometown champions, Dynasty United Netball, and commend Florida United Netball for another successful tournament.”

Miramar’s Growing Role in Netball

The city also thanked Andrea Hazle, President of the Florida United Netball Association, for coordinating the tournament. In addition, it recognized the staff of the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center, along with volunteers and community partners, for helping the event run smoothly.

Miramar has become a regular home for major netball events, thanks in part to its sports facilities. Consequently, city officials say this year’s Extravaganza further strengthens Miramar’s commitment to recreation, cultural exchange and sporting events that connect communities at home and abroad.