2024 Junior Florida Netball Classic Comes to Miramar

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on March 30th - 31st, 2024

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
MIRAMAR – The excitement is building as the Junior Florida Netball Classic returns for its 12th consecutive year, promising two days of thrilling netball action at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on March 30th – 31st, 2024. Organized by the Florida Netball Association in partnership with Sportourz, this premier event has become a highlight on the international netball calendar.

Team RJR

Teams from around the globe, including powerhouse nations like Australia, New Zealand, and England, will converge in Florida to compete against the champions of the Caribbean for the prestigious Grace Bailey Trophy. Representing the Caribbean are the island champions from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Grand Cayman, and Barbados, showcasing the region’s finest junior netball talent.

What sets the Junior Florida Netball Classic apart is not just the high level of competition but also its carnival-like atmosphere. Spectators can expect a vibrant fusion of sporting spectacle and entertainment, with music, food trucks, and a kids fun zone adding to the festive ambiance. Additionally, spectators will have the opportunity to test their own netball skills in competitions against the athletes participating in the tournament, adding an interactive element to the event.

“We are thrilled to host the 12th Annual Junior Florida Netball Classic, bringing together top-tier talent from around the world for a weekend of exhilarating netball,” said Allister Roper, Sportourz Director. “This tournament not only showcases the incredible skill and dedication of the athletes but also fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants and spectators alike.”

The Junior Florida Netball Classic has a proven track record of nurturing young talent, with many junior national team players from the Caribbean going on to represent their countries at the senior level. Furthermore, numerous athletes have secured professional contracts in prestigious leagues such as the Suncorp Super Netball League and the ANZ Premiership, highlighting the tournament’s role in shaping the future stars of the sport.

As anticipation mounts for the upcoming tournament, netball enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets early to witness the next generation of netball stars in action.

For more information about the Junior Florida Netball Classic, including ticket details and tournament schedule, visit www.floridanetballclassic.com.

