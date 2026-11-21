Four in Five Miami Houses Were Built Before 1960. What Heirs Should Know

MIAMI – The house a Miami family inherits is rarely a new one. On the 2026 county tax roll, the City of Miami has 33,550 single-family homes, and the median one was built in 1948. About 82 percent went up before 1960 and 88 percent before 1975, according to an analysis of Florida Department of Revenue records by Sterling Home Offer, a Fort Lauderdale company that buys houses in South Florida.

One more number explains why so many of these houses end up in limbo: 11,294 of the city’s single-family homes, about one in three, carry no homestead exemption. That group is made up of rentals, second homes, and houses that passed to heirs and now sit empty.

For Caribbean families in South Florida the story is familiar. A parent bought in Little Haiti, Allapattah or West Grove decades ago. The children live in Miramar, in New York, or back home. When the parent passes, the house stays, and so do its bills.

Probate in Miami-Dade comes first

In Florida a house usually cannot be sold until the estate gives someone the legal authority to sell it. In Miami-Dade County that goes through the Probate Division of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, and filings are handled by the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller. If there is a will, the person it names asks the court to be appointed. If there is none, Florida law decides who inherits. A probate attorney can tell a family in one meeting who signs and what has to be filed. Settle this before anyone pays for repairs.

What an old, empty house costs while the family decides

Property taxes. The homestead exemption belonged to the person who lived there. After a death the taxable value can rise for the next owner; the county property appraiser can say what to expect.

The homestead exemption belonged to the person who lived there. After a death the taxable value can rise for the next owner; the county property appraiser can say what to expect. Insurance. Many policies limit or change coverage once a house is vacant. Call the insurer before a pipe breaks, not after.

Many policies limit or change coverage once a house is vacant. Call the insurer before a pipe breaks, not after. The house itself. A home from the 1940s or 1950s often still has its original drain lines and wiring. Houses built before the mid-1970s commonly have cast iron drain pipes, which fail from the inside. An empty house hides leaks until the damage is large.

A home from the 1940s or 1950s often still has its original drain lines and wiring. Houses built before the mid-1970s commonly have cast iron drain pipes, which fail from the inside. An empty house hides leaks until the damage is large. Everything else. Water, power, the lawn, and code enforcement if the yard is left to grow.

The four choices heirs really have

Keep it. Works when one heir wants to live there and can buy out the others. Rent it. Brings income, but an 80-year-old house usually needs work first, and someone local has to manage it. Renovate and list it. Usually the highest price. It also means paying for the work up front, carrying the house for months, and agent commissions at the end. Sell it as it is. A lower price than a renovated house would bring, in exchange for no repairs, no cleanout and a date the family picks. Sterling Home Offer, led by its founder Andy and buying houses since 2021, says it gives a written offer within 12 hours of the first call and can close in as little as 7 days once the estate is able to sign.

Questions to ask any buyer before signing

Is the offer in writing, with every number on it?

Who pays the closing costs?

Can the price change after an inspection?

Where does the closing take place? It should be a licensed title company or an attorney’s office.

Will you wait for my probate attorney to read the contract? A serious buyer will.

How the numbers were counted

Figures are counts of single-family parcels inside the city limits of Miami on the 2026 final tax roll published by the Florida Department of Revenue. They describe the tax roll, not sale prices or the market.

An inherited house is the last thing a parent leaves. A week of careful decisions keeps it from turning into a year of bills.