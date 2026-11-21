MIRAMAR, Fla. — Attorney and restaurateur Kevin Kelley, founder of the Kitchen + Kocktails restaurant brand, will be the guest speaker at the City of Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Miramar Cultural Center.

Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam and the city’s Economic Development & Housing Department present the free event. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the cultural center’s Banquet Hall, 2400 Civic Center Place. Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP.

Kelley started his career in law. He opened his own practice, Kelley Law Firm, P.C., in Dallas instead of joining an established firm. That decision later led him into real estate and hospitality.

He opened the first Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley in downtown Dallas in August 2020. He had no venture capital and no franchise model behind it.

The Southern comfort food brand now has locations in Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Philadelphia and Miami, where it opened in Wynwood in January. The company opened in New York’s Times Square this fall and has announced plans for Boston.

Kelley’s businesses now cover several industries, but he follows one approach in all of them: build with intention, create opportunity for others and grow without lowering standards.

First Fridays: Network & Chill is open to adults 21 and older. The monthly fall series brings together entrepreneurs, small business owners, creatives and emerging professionals to network, share ideas and hear from business leaders. The evening includes food, music and refreshments.

“First Fridays: Network & Chill reflects our commitment to investing in the people who drive Miramar’s economy — our entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and aspiring business leaders,” Messam said. “The fall season continues that mission by providing access to nationally recognized speakers, valuable networking opportunities and real conversations that inspire growth, collaboration and success,” he said. “We invite everyone to come out, connect and be part of Miramar’s thriving business community.”

Past speakers in the series include DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, Trick Daddy, Chris Smith, Tiffany Willis, Louis Oliver, Maffio, Amara La Negra and Keva Johnson.

Registration is free but required, and space is limited. Attendees can reserve a spot at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.