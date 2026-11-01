Business

Miramar Expo Spotlights $1 Billion Cove Project

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
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Miramar Cove Development
Miramar Cove
Miramar Cove Development
Miramar Cove

MIRAMAR, Fla. — South Florida business owners and contractors can explore opportunities tied to the $1 billion Miramar Cove development at the city’s fifth annual BID Connect to Grow Business Expo on Nov. 16.

Hosted by Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department, the free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Miami. It will connect businesses with developers, procurement representatives and resources for pursuing public- and private-sector contracts.

Miramar Cove contracting opportunities

Representatives of Miramar Cove, a 125-acre mixed-use development underway in Miramar, will meet with business owners and contractors to discuss potential contracting opportunities. The project is expected to include residential, retail, hospitality and recreational spaces.

“It will take a tremendous amount of sweat equity, not to mention gas prices, for a small business to be able to access all of the resources that will be available to them at this one event,” said Dr. Karen Hollis, Miramar’s Chief BID Administrator.

Vendors and regional procurement resources

The expo will feature about 60 participating vendors and procurement representatives from neighboring municipalities. Businesses can explore services, resources and potential partnerships, as well as learn about Miramar’s approved and budgeted capital improvement projects expected to enter procurement in the new fiscal year.

The annual event brings together entrepreneurs, government agencies, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, developers and prime contractors. Last year’s expo drew more than 1,200 business registrations.

Expo location, hours and registration

Event: Fifth annual BID Connect to Grow Business Expo

Date and time: Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Miami Dade College, North Campus, School of Justice, Building J

Address: 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami, FL 33167

Admission: Free, with breakfast and lunch provided.

Business owners, contractors, entrepreneurs and firms seeking new business connections and contracting opportunities are encouraged to attend. Register at miramarbusinessexpo.eventbrite.com.

Business support through Miramar’s BID program

Miramar’s Business Industry Development program provides technical assistance, professional development, training and business resources to help companies build their capacity to compete for contracts.

Miramar Grow Business Expo

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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