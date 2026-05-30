Spragga Benz and Wayne Wonder for the pre-World Cup Kick-off in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – The Caribbean community in South Florida will get a taste of the upcoming World Cup in the United States. This will happen with the staging of two pre-World Cup kickoff games.

The games will take place on June 6 and 7. Jamaican entertainers Wayne Wonder, Spragga Benz, Jahshii, and Laa Lee will entertain patrons after each presentation.

Jamaican-born Richard Campbell, vice mayor of Lauderhill, told Observer Online on Monday that the pre-games will stir interest among the Caribbean community. This includes patrons, businesses and football fans.