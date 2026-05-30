Spragga Benz and Wayne Wonder for the pre-World Cup Kick-off in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL – The Caribbean community in South Florida will get a taste of the upcoming World Cup in the United States. This will happen with the staging of two pre-World Cup kickoff games.
The games will take place on June 6 and 7. Jamaican entertainers Wayne Wonder, Spragga Benz, Jahshii, and Laa Lee will entertain patrons after each presentation.
Jamaican-born Richard Campbell, vice mayor of Lauderhill, told Observer Online on Monday that the pre-games will stir interest among the Caribbean community. This includes patrons, businesses and football fans.
“We are blessed and fortunate that seven of the World Cup games will be played in Miami. We are making maximum preparation for these games, and we intend that our young players are inspired by this occasion. We have been planning for the past 12 months to ensure that the community has this historic moment and experience with the World Cup. We have these two events to actually kick off this World Cup and we have invited local teams to participate in these events,” said Campbell.
He added, “We have invited the Jamaica U-20 team to participate in these games. On June 6, here in the city of Lauderhill, in our sports complex, they will be playing Haiti U-20 in the feature game. On Sunday, June 7, they will be playing Miami United FC at the feature game at Broward County sports complex, commonly known as the Cricket stadium.”
“In addition to those feature games, we will be having a youth clinic for over 600 youngsters and maximising whatever exposure we can, to have this World Cup experience for our youngsters, for our communities, spectators and business folks,” Campbell stated.