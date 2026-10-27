Jamaica Targets Canada Travelers for Winter Tourism Recovery

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett tells 300 Toronto travel advisers that Jamaica is rebuilding hotels, airports and roads after Hurricane Melissa.

TORONTO — Jamaica is using its recovery from Hurricane Melissa to build a stronger tourism industry. The nation is preparing for the winter travel season with about 400,000 airline seats from Canada, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said.

Bartlett delivered the update to 300 travel advisers and tourism stakeholders in Toronto. He emphasized that Canadian partners will be central to turning available flights into bookings and restoring traveler confidence.

Thanking the Canadian travel trade for its support, Bartlett said Jamaica’s recovery is being driven by its people and international partners. “Melissa was able to bend us, but it could not break us. We are not bouncing back; we are bouncing forward,” he said.

Jamaica rebuilds after Hurricane Melissa

Hotels and attractions are being restored and renovated. Bartlett said, it gives the destination an opportunity to improve facilities, visitor experiences and long-standing infrastructure challenges.

Road and airport upgrades planned

Plans include better road connections along the north coast to ease congestion between Ocho Rios and Sangster International Airport. Proposed aviation facilities near Little London and Vernamfield are also part of these plans. In addition, an airstrip in the Treasure Beach area and upgrades at Jamaica’s international airports are intended to improve capacity and passenger movement.

Bartlett also identified visitor facilitation as a priority. This includes digital technology and biometric systems designed to speed airport processing and reduce wait times.

Canada winter flights drive booking push

About 400,000 airline seats are scheduled from Canada for the winter season. Bartlett said partnerships with Canadian travel advisers, tour operators and airlines will be critical to converting that capacity into visitor arrivals. This will also support tourism-dependent businesses and communities.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said Jamaica remains focused on delivering strong visitor experiences while building a more resilient destination. Further, Angella Bennett, the Jamaica Tourist Board’s regional director for Canada, called Canadian travel advisers “invaluable partners” whose support can drive winter bookings and broaden tourism’s economic benefits.

Bartlett urged advisers to keep clients informed about Jamaica’s recovery and evolving tourism offerings. He said the island is rebuilding with purpose while preserving the hospitality and distinctive experiences that have made it a leading Caribbean destination.