JAMLEO New York gala to honor Jamaican leaders

nzNov. 6 awards event supports scholarships and a 2027 humanitarian initiative in Clarendon, Jamaica.

WASHINGTON DC – Jamaican and Jamaican American law enforcement officers and community leaders will be honored Friday, Nov. 6, at the fourth annual JAMLEO Scholarship and Awards Gala in New York, a fundraiser supporting scholarships and humanitarian programs in Jamaica and the United States.

The Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization will host the event at 7 p.m. at Floral Terrace in Floral Park, New York. Law enforcement officials, Jamaican diaspora members, business leaders and community partners are expected to attend.

Garnet Sappleton to receive Leadership Award

Deputy Superintendent of Police Garnet H. Sappleton of the Jamaica Constabulary Force will travel to New York to receive the Leadership Award. The recognition follows his receipt of Jamaica’s Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service on National Heroes Day, Oct. 19.

JAMLEO President Lt. Danae McFarlane said the organization was honored to recognize Sappleton for his service to Jamaica.

She said celebrating his accomplishments internationally would strengthen ties between Jamaican and Jamaican American law enforcement professionals.

Law enforcement and community honorees

Law enforcement honorees include Chief Martine N. Materasso, chief of training, who will receive the Excellence Award; Deputy Inspector Douglas Moodie and Deputy Inspector Venice Gayle, each receiving a Trailblazer Award; Lt. Danae McFarlane, Visionary Leadership Award; and SDS Christopher Neil, Det. Dillon Stewart Heroism Award.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. New York City Department of Correction Capt. Leon Britton will receive the Pinnacle Award. Retired Detective Kenton H. Fraser and Ruth Tulloch will each receive a President’s Award.

Christopher Chin of VP Records and Irwine G. Clare Sr., CEO of Team Jamaica Bickle, will receive Community Awards.

Gala proceeds support scholarships and outreach

McFarlane said the annual gala is one of JAMLEO’s most important fundraisers, with proceeds supporting scholarships and humanitarian programs in Jamaica and the United States.

She said the organization aims to turn its members’ professional achievements into opportunities for others through education, charitable support and community service.

“Our Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala is more than a celebration of excellence. It is a celebration with a purpose,” McFarlane said.

Funds raised help the organization assist underserved communities through educational programs and humanitarian initiatives, she said.

Clarendon humanitarian initiative planned for 2027

A major focus of this year’s fundraising is JAMLEO’s 2027 Humanitarian Initiative in Clarendon, Jamaica, where McFarlane was born and raised.

Scheduled for April 25-29, 2027, the initiative will provide educational resources, charitable support and community outreach to students, families, schools and community institutions.

Planned activities include support for Sanguinetti Basic and Primary School and tuition assistance for final-year students at Alphansus Davis High School.

Previous humanitarian programs took JAMLEO members and volunteers to St. James in 2024, St. Ann in 2025 and Westmoreland in 2026.

The initiatives bring together law enforcement professionals, volunteers, sponsors and community partners to support education, health care and social welfare.

JAMLEO also operates scholarship programs providing financial assistance to students in Jamaica and the United States.

JAMLEO connects the Jamaican diaspora through service

The organization aims to unite law enforcement professionals of Jamaican descent, preserve Jamaican cultural heritage and strengthen relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

The organization’s roots date to 2018, when Jamaican American members of the New York Police Department began meeting to form an association focused on unity, professional development, cultural awareness and community service.

The Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization was formally established Jan. 24, 2020.

Its mission includes recruitment, mentorship and education to increase Jamaican representation and support professional advancement in law enforcement. It also provides scholarships and assistance to educational, health and social institutions in Jamaica.

McFarlane said creating opportunities for future generations remains central to JAMLEO’s work.

“I firmly believe that our greatest responsibility as members of the Jamaican diaspora is not simply to remember where we come from, but to ensure that our success creates opportunities for those who come after us,” she said. “We may serve in different countries, but we are united by one heritage, one purpose, and one commitment to service,” McFarlane said.

JAMLEO is seeking support for the gala from Jamaican diaspora members, corporate sponsors, community organizations and friends of Jamaica.

McFarlane said the scholarships and humanitarian assistance that supporters make possible would measure the event’s impact.

JAMLEO gala date, venue and tickets

The gala is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Floral Terrace, 250 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, New York. General admission is $200. Tickets are available through JAMLEO’s event page