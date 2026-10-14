VM Group Brings Financial Link Up to DMV Jamaican Diaspora

WASHINGTON — VM Group will bring its Yaad & Beyond financial empowerment series to the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region Oct. 31, connecting the Jamaican diaspora with guidance on homeownership, investing, entrepreneurship and generational wealth.

With support from the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, VM Group will host “Yaad & Beyond: The VM Group Financial Link Up — DMV Edition.” The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The event follows the inaugural Financial Link Up in Atlanta. Moreover, it is part of VM Group’s effort to deepen ties with Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica in the United States. The series connects participants with financial expertise and services. These are designed to support long-term goals.

The free financial event will bring together Jamaican diaspora members, entrepreneurs, professionals, business owners, community leaders, prospective homeowners and investors. It will offer practical discussions on building wealth.

VM Group President and CEO Courtney Campbell said the initiative gives Jamaicans abroad direct access to resources. These resources can help advance their financial goals.

“Meaningful engagement with the diaspora remains central to VM Group’s vision of building stronger connections between Jamaicans at home and abroad,” Campbell said.

He said the series encourages conversations about homeownership, investing, entrepreneurship and wealth creation while offering expertise and financial solutions for individuals and families.

“As we continue to deepen our presence in key diaspora markets, our focus remains on empowering our members and clients at every stage of their financial journey,” Campbell said.

“Yaad & Beyond: The VM Group Financial Link Up — DMV Edition” Panelists

Campbell will join a panel of VM Group executives and specialists. The panel includes Leighton Smith, group chief diaspora markets officer; Michael Howard, CEO of VM Property Services; Dr. Karrian Hepburn Malcolm, vice president of wealth distribution and revenue strategy at VM Wealth Management; and Kaysia Vaughan, group chief customer and brand officer.

Panel discussions will cover real estate and homeownership. They will also address wealth building and investing, entrepreneurship and business growth.

Smith said the DMV’s large Jamaican community and strong ties to the island make the region an important market for VM Group’s diaspora outreach.

Generational Wealth Creation

“Through our Yaad & Beyond initiative, we are bringing our financial specialists closer to the diaspora, creating opportunities for meaningful conversations, practical financial guidance and informed decisions that support long-term financial security and generational wealth creation,” Smith said.

Smith encouraged Jamaicans across the DMV to attend, meet the team and explore financial opportunities available through VM Group.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment by VM Group and the Embassy of Jamaica to strengthen diaspora engagement. It will connect Jamaicans overseas with opportunities in Jamaica.

Through Yaad & Beyond, VM Group aims to expand access to financial guidance and services for Jamaicans abroad as they pursue homeownership, grow businesses, invest and build generational wealth.

Registration: Sign up for the Oct. 31 event at caribtix.com/vmdmv.