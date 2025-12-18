Disaster Relief Efforts from the Jamaican Diaspora

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaicans living in the United States and friends of the island have mobilized to send critical relief supplies valued at approximately US$170,000. These supplies are directed to communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, demonstrating the enduring bond between Jamaica and its global diaspora.

A 40-foot container loaded with essential supplies departed the Port of Baltimore on December 11. It is scheduled to arrive in Kingston on December 20. The container and all associated shipping costs were generously covered by Dennis Shipping.

Embassy of Jamaica

This shipment reflects a coordinated effort led by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C., in partnership with EMD Sales International. Moreover, members of the Jamaican diaspora across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region were involved.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, expressed profound gratitude for the partnership that made the shipment possible. He commended EMD Sales, Dennis Shipping, the Montgomery County Council, and the Silver Spring Civic Center for their instrumental roles in the relief initiative.

“This shipment consists of supplies for those severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa. The Government and people of Jamaica are deeply grateful for the support and interest shown by the diaspora and the wider American community,” Ambassador Anderson stated.

The Ambassador emphasized that every contribution, regardless of size, represents an act of solidarity and compassion. Such efforts continue to strengthen the connection between Jamaica and its extended family across the globe.

He noted that these gestures of support underscore the resilience of the Jamaican spirit. Furthermore, the unwavering commitment of diaspora communities to their homeland is prominent during times of crisis.

Relief Effort

The successful coordination of this relief effort involved the tireless work of more than 70 volunteers. These volunteers ensured the proper collection, organization, and dispatch of supplies.

The volunteer corps included students from Howard University, Georgetown University, and the University of the District of Columbia.

Additionally, members of the RalRosa Foundation, Baltimore Church of God, compatriots from across the Caribbean, and numerous friends of Jamaica from the broader American community participated.

Ambassador Anderson highlighted the exemplary spirit of unity demonstrated throughout the process. He noted that the collaboration reflected the best traditions of Caribbean solidarity and international friendship. This effort showcased the capacity of diaspora communities to mobilize quickly and effectively in response to humanitarian needs.

Furthermore, he urged individuals and organizations to continue supporting Jamaica’s ongoing relief and recovery efforts. The island works to rebuild communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

This shipment follows five Southwest Airlines consignments. Collectively, they delivered 2.5 tons of relief items valued at US $87,000.

People of Jamaica

The supplies will be distributed to residents in areas that are hardest hit by the hurricane, providing essential items needed for immediate relief and the beginning stages of recovery. The coordinated response from the diaspora demonstrates the critical role

International communities play a crucial role in disaster relief efforts. Thus, maintaining strong ties between Jamaica and Jamaicans abroad is important.

Those wishing to contribute to future relief shipments or support Jamaica’s recovery efforts are encouraged to visit the Government’s official relief portal at www.supportjamaica.gov.jm