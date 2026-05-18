Caribbean Culture Celebrated at Rum Island Festival in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — This summer, Atlanta takes center stage as a global hub for Caribbean culture with the debut of Rum Island Festival 2026. The festival arrives Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Piedmont Park Promenade.

Rum Island Festival Headliners: Aidonia & Ayetian

Headlined by Dancehall heavyweight Aidonia, a cornerstone of Jamaica’s modern dancehall era known for his chart-dominating catalog and lasting cultural influence, and rising Caribbean star Ayetian, whose new-generation sound and rapidly growing global fanbase signal the future of the genre, the inaugural event brings together world-class music, premium rum culture, Afro-Caribbean cuisine, and purpose-driven community impact in a one-day, high-energy experience. Together, they represent both the legacy and evolution of Caribbean music on a global stage.

Also joining the lineup are Trinidadian Soca artist Melick and Brooklyn-born, genre-blending Soca artist Added Rankin, whose roots span Vincentian heritage and New York’s Caribbean diaspora. Additional surprise acts are still to be announced. This further reflects the global influence and reach of Caribbean culture today.

Caribbean Culture

Built on the ethos “Culture. Community. Rum.”, Rum Island Festival is more than a moment. It is a premium cultural platform born in Atlanta with global ambitions. The festival launches at a time when Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats, and Reggaeton continue to shape mainstream sound and culture. Thus, the festival positions Atlanta at the intersection of diaspora energy and global demand for culturally rooted, experience-led events.

With an expected 5,000 to 8,000 attendees, Rum Island Festival will draw a dynamic audience of young professionals, creatives, tastemakers, and Caribbean diaspora communities. Piedmont Park will be transformed into a multi-zone destination. The event will feature eight hours of live performances, curated across Dancehall, Afrobeats, Soca, and Reggaeton.

DJ Sets & Rum Tastings

The experience will also be powered by DJ sets from Ricky Platinum, Yung Rage, Unique Soundz, Propa English, Boogy Ranks, DJ Fabb, and more. There will be premium rum tastings, branded cocktail activations, immersive lounges, and a vibrant Caribbean food village spotlighting Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

At its core, Rum Island Festival is grounded in purpose through its partnership with Her Village Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting families experiencing poverty.

Community Impact

A portion of ticket proceeds will directly benefit the organization. There will also be an on-site donation drive for diapers and period essentials. VIP-led giveback initiatives will fund community care packages and baby showers. Additionally, there will be sponsor matching opportunities to expand overall impact.

Since its founding, Her Village Inc. has distributed more than one million essential items to over 4,000 families, addressing critical needs across underserved communities.

With Atlanta as its launchpad, Rum Island Festival is designed for long-term growth. There are plans to expand into key markets including New York City, Miami, Houston, and throughout the Caribbean. The festival will build a global footprint rooted in culture, community, and elevated experience.

For Rum Island Festival tickets, full lineup, and event updates, visit HERE