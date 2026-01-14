We Florida Financial Credit Union Support Jamaican Credit Union Employees Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

SOUTH FLORIDA – We Florida Financial Credit Union has contributed $10,000 to assist 127 Jamaican credit union staff members severely affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The Jamaica Cooperative Credit Union League (JCCUL) helped identify the beneficiaries. The Office of the Consul General provided support for coordination. This donation shows We Florida Financial Credit Union’s strong connection to the Jamaican community. This community has several thousand members of Jamaican heritage living in Florida.

“This contribution is about people, real individuals and families who have been affected,” said William Spearman, Chief Executive Officer of We Florida Financial Credit Union. “We Florida Financial stands firmly with our credit union partners in Jamaica, and we are committed to supporting their employees during this challenging time.”

Community Support

Consul General Oliver Mair expressed deep appreciation for the donation, noting its direct impact on workers across the island.

“This generous support will go straight to the employees who need it most. We are grateful to We Florida Financial for stepping forward in such a meaningful way.”

We Florida Financial Credit Union gave money and worked with the Office of the Consul General. They supported relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica and Haiti.

The credit union’s Florida branch locations served as collection points for nonperishable donations. These items will be distributed by Food For the Poor, ensuring assistance reaches those most in need.

We Florida Financial Credit Union showed its commitment to disaster recovery. It also supports the community and builds partnerships across borders. These efforts help uplift the communities it serves.