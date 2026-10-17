Ronaldinho Set for Jamaica Exhibition Match

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho is scheduled to play an exhibition match in Jamaica in early December and attend a dinner honoring the Reggae Boyz team that competed at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The 2002 World Cup winner is expected to take the field at the National Stadium in Kingston. Organizers said the match date will be announced in early November. The tribute dinner will also be held in the capital.

Organizers Expect Strong Fan Turnout

“He has thousands of fans in Jamaica, just like Messi. I’m sure a lot of people will come out to see him,” a spokesperson for the events said.

Organizers expect Ronaldinho to draw a large crowd. The Brazilian attacking midfielder became known worldwide for his close control, creativity and spectacular dribbling.

Messi’s Kingston Visit Set a Benchmark

Lionel Messi, the Argentina and Inter Miami star, played at the National Stadium in March 2025. The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Jamaica’s Cavalier FC drew more than 30,000 fans.

World Cup and Club Career

Ronaldinho’s following in Jamaica grew during his rise with Grêmio in Brazil and expanded when he helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Brazil defeated Germany 2-0 in the final.

At club level, Ronaldinho starred for Paris Saint-Germain in France, Barcelona in Spain and AC Milan in Italy. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015.

In June 2026, Ronaldinho signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna, more than a decade after his professional retirement. He has since appeared in exhibition matches.