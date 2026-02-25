International Reggae and World Music Awards 2026 Nominees

SOUTH FLORIDA – It’s 1976, and Jamaica is gripped in a bloody civil war between political factions. Despite their ideological differences, many of the country’s Afro-conscious youth listen to the militant songs of Burning Spear.

Ephraim Martin covered much of those hostilities as a photographer for the Daily Gleaner newspaper in Kingston, Jamaica. He never forgot the influence of Burning Spear. Burning Spear is the recipient of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The 43rd staging of that event is scheduled for the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on May 17. Martin started the annual ceremony in Chicago in 1982.

“Burning Spear is a quiet man but a powerful force. He doesn’t get as much love in Jamaica now but thousands of people in Africa and Europe still appreciate his music. The love they show him is amazing,” said Martin.

A two-time Grammy Award winner, the 80 year-old singer remains active. In 2025, Burning Spear did a successful tour with Ziggy Marley whose father Bob Marley was his good friend.

Along with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, Burning Spear made roots-reggae a global brand during the 1970s. Additionally, his 1975 album, Marcus Garvey, is considered one of music’s great works.

IRAWMA 2026 Nominees

Vybz Kartel leads the nominees with 11 nods including for Entertainer of The Year, Recording Artist of The Year, Best Song (God is The Greatest), Best Album/CD (Heart & Soul) and Best Crossover Entertainer.

Sean Paul earns eight nominations including for Entertainer of The Year, Recording Artist of The Year, Best Song (Let it Talk to Me featuring Inna) and Best Crossover Entertainer.

Getting five calls is Lila Ike, including for Best Album/CD (Treasure Self Love), Best Song (All Over The World featuring Protoje) and Entertainer of The Year.

Winners will be decided by online voting which ends on May 5.

There are 43 categories this year, with special awards going to veteran booking agent/show promoter George Crooks and Howard Chung of VP Records.