Oliver Mair assumes appointment as Jamaica’s new Consul General to Miami

MIAMI – Jamaica’s newly appointed Consul General to Miami, R. Oliver Mair has assumed his position at the Consulate in downtown Miami. He will be responsible for consular affairs in 13 States of the Southern USA, as well as Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Mair succeeds Mr. Franz Hall who has since assumed position as Acting Director of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston.

Consul General Mair settled into his office two weeks ago, ready to engage positively with the Jamaican community, and is confident that his love and belief in Jamaica “as one of the most powerful countries in the world” will augur well in his mission to serve both Jamaica and the Diaspora community.

He has been described as a dynamic and visionary leader with some 20 years’ experience in Jamaica’s private sector working in travel/tourism, entertainment, agro-processing and real estate industries. He also has extensive involvement in sales and marketing, strategic planning, project management, public relations and government corporate relations.

Unlike his predecessors as career diplomats, Mr. Mair embarked on his career as an operations officer at Jamaica Broilers. After a year, he joined the staff of Air Jamaica where he remained for the next eleven years rising through the ranks from flight attendant/purser/In-flight supervisor; routes operations supervisor, and ultimately regional marketing manager – Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Leaving Air Jamaica in 2004, Mair returned to Jamaica Broilers where he served first as sales manager, and later marketing and sales manager a position he held until 2012.

He then founded his own company, Jamaica Finest Produce, supplying Jamaican agricultural produce to local hotels. He also served as consultant for several projects including the Portland Jerk Festival, Jamaica Broilers Group- Fun In The Sun and applied his sales skills in real estate as a realtor for Coldwell Bankers Limited.

He cites his priorities during his tenure as working with the Jamaican community to focus on issues related to education, health, youth and business investment in Jamaica, stressing that there are strong investment opportunities in Jamaica and he is ready to work with Jamaicans and other interested parties in the United States to take advantage of these opportunities as Jamaica continues to gain high marks as prime for investment.

While he considers the Consulate staff a very efficient team, he is confident that they will continue to steer the office right as he steps out and engage the community. “Engaging the community is my goal.”

Mr. Mair has expressed particular interest in having the Jamaican Diaspora organize itself to undertake and support the Jamaican Health Ministry initiative to adopt and develop one or more health clinics in Jamaica.

While he commends the various community groups for their ongoing commitment to Jamaica’s national interest and economic development, which includes contributions to healthcare, he is looking forward to working diligently to improve healthcare, especially in the rural areas through collaborative efforts.

Mr. Mair has also extended himself to community outreach through volunteer leadership projects where he has trained inmates on life leadership skills at the Tower Street Correctional Prison.

As an all-rounder, Mr. Mair also has an avid interest in the arts, and has applied his creative side to the theater. At Laugh It Off Productions he served as producer/writer and produced a 9-time nomination Actor Boy play which had a successful 9-month run. He also performed with the University Singers and the Jamaica Musical Theatre Company.

On the side of sports, he has played table and lawn tennis, football, 5K running and practice yoga.

A graduate of Campion College and Wolmers Boys’ High School, Mr. Mair holds a Bachelors of Arts in Management Studies and English Literature from the University of the West Indies, and a MBA in Business Administration from Nova South Eastern University, Florida.

A family man, Mr. Mair is married to his wife, Tanya and the couple has a daughter.